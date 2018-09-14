Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 37 | Friday, September 14, 2018

Blackburn: Kavanaugh accusations are a 'delay tactic'

Updated 1:56PM
Print | Front Page

NASHVILLE (AP) — Republican U.S. Senate candidate Marsha Blackburn says sexual misconduct accusations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh from high school are a "delay tactic," saying his female accuser should testify under oath and a committee vote shouldn't be delayed.

The congresswoman's opponent, Democrat ex-Gov. Phil Bredesen, also weighed in Monday, tweeting that Christine Blasey Ford "should be heard." He said that if senators aren't carefully and thoroughly considering Supreme Court nominees, then he doesn't know what they think their job is.

Blackburn says Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein has had Ford's letter since July, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer wants Democrats to delay on Kavanaugh in an "11th hour smear" attempt.

Bredesen said last week he needs more research time before taking a yes-or-no position on Kavanaugh. Blackburn has supported Kavanaugh.

