The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 37 | Friday, September 14, 2018

Great Smoky Mountains National Park to assess storm impact

Updated 7:22AM
GATLINBURG (AP) — Officials at the Great Smoky Mountains National Park will begin assessing the impact of Tropical Storm Florence's remnants.

Park officials say in a statement areas of the park that straddle Tennessee and North Carolina will be opened to the public once they are deemed safe. Facilities and roads that were closed in anticipation of the storm remained closed into early Monday.

Other roads and facilities have remained open, including the Sugarlands and Oconaluftee visitor centers.

