The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 37 | Friday, September 14, 2018

SpaceX changes plans to send tourists around the moon

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX says it has signed the first private moon traveler.

The big reveal on who it is — and when the flight to the moon will be — will be announced Monday.

It's not the same mission plan SpaceX founder Elon Musk outlined last year. The original plan called for two paying passengers to fly around the moon this year, using a Falcon Heavy rocket and a Dragon crew capsule.

The new strategy is to still fly around the moon, but using an even bigger SpaceX rocket still in development that has its own dedicated passenger ship. And now, it would seem, there will be only one person aboard.

