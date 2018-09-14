Casada jumps into contested Tennessee House speaker race

VOL. 42 | NO. 37 | Friday, September 14, 2018

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee Republican House Majority Leader Glen Casada has made his run for House speaker official, setting up at least a three-way race to succeed Speaker Beth Harwell.

The Franklin lawmaker announced his bid in a letter to House members this week. Rep. David Hawk of Greeneville and Rep. Curtis Johnson of Clarksville are also running.

Casada's letter says he plans to empower the GOP-led legislature in crafting the budget; change the committee process to ensure important legislation can make it to the floor; travel to lawmakers' districts; and help protect and re-elect Republican incumbents through campaigning and spending.

Harwell gave up her legislative seat for a failed Republican gubernatorial bid.

Republican lawmakers will pick leadership nominees before the legislative session's January kickoff, when formal elections will occur.