DeVos loses case over protecting for-profit college students

VOL. 42 | NO. 37 | Friday, September 14, 2018

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic attorneys general from 19 states and the District of Columbia have won a lawsuit against Education Secretary Betsy DeVos over her decision to suspend rules meant to protect students from abuse by for-profit colleges.

At issue was her move last year to delay repayment rules that were finalized under President Barack Obama and scheduled to take effect in July 2017.

DeVos argued that the rules created "a muddled process that's unfair to students and schools."

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, who led the suit, said Wednesday's federal court ruling in Washington was "a victory for every family defrauded by a predatory for-profit school."

The court said the Education Department's rationale for suspending the rules was "arbitrary and capricious."

Department spokeswoman Liz Hill said Thursday the agency was reviewing the ruling.