VOL. 42 | NO. 37 | Friday, September 14, 2018

Former officer pleads guilty to lying in stun gun case Print | Front Page | Email this story To:



From:



Message:

From (email):



Message:



NASHVILLE (AP) — A former corrections officer at a Tennessee jail has pleaded guilty to making false statements to federal agents in connection to an incident in which a stun gun allegedly was used on a restrained detainee.

News outlets cited a statement sent Wednesday from the U.S. Attorney's Office announcing the plea agreement in which former Cheatham County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Gary Ola admitted to making false statements during two interviews with federal investigators.

Another corrections officer, former Cpl. Mark Bryant, is accused of using a stun gun on an 18-year-old while the detainee was in a restraint chair. Bryant is also accused of stunning the detainee while handcuffed. His trial is scheduled next year.

Ola faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison. His sentencing date wasn't scheduled.