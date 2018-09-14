VUMC, Advance Financial make new Forbes’ list

VOL. 42 | NO. 37 | Friday, September 14, 2018

Two Nashville-based organizations, Advance Financial and Vanderbilt University Medical Center, have been named to Forbes’ first-ever ranking of The Best Employers for New Graduates.

Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to conduct an independent survey of more than 10,000 young professionals working for companies that have at least 1,000 employees within the United States.

On a five-point scale, employees were asked to rank their workplace based on atmosphere, development, image, working conditions, salary, workplace and diversity.

They were also asked if they would recommend their company to someone seeking employment and were able to evaluate their industry’s competitors.

The 250 companies that received the highest scores were awarded a ranking on the list.

VUMC ranked 189 and Advance Financial ranked 205 on the list, ahead of Amazon, Starbucks and Nestle.

Visit Franklin launches media campaign

Visit Franklin, which promotes tourism for the city, has unveiled a new media branding campaign.

The updated look incorporates the former name and logo but also uses a mixed media strategy combining photos and hand-drawn illustrations for all print and digital applications.

“The new creative we have unveiled fully captures our vibrant destination and the uniquely creative people and places that make it up in a colorful, forward-thinking way that will truly set us apart from other destinations,” says Ellie Westman Chin, Visit Franklin president and CEO. “Our goal is to be a place where visitors find themselves unexpectedly connecting their lives and stories to those of our community to create meaningful memories. We aspire for this new creative branding to reflect just that.”

Nashville-based agency GS&F worked with Visit Franklin on the project.

Local artist Kayla Stark created the illustrations, featuring iconic landmarks from across Williamson County, as well as everyday favorites from local restaurants, shops, and attractions.

Summit purchases St. Gregory Retreat Center

Franklin-based Summit BHC, a provider of addiction treatment and behavioral health services, has acquired St. Gregory Retreat Center.

Located in Bayard, Iowa, the 56-bed facility is Summit’s first property in Iowa and brings the company’s total number of operating facilities to fifteen.

Now known as St. Gregory Recovery Center, the facility is a CARF-accredited addiction treatment center. The acquisition also includes a second property located in Adair, Iowa.

“We are excited to bring St. Gregory into the Summit family,” says Trey Carter, CEO and founder of Summit. “As a company, we are passionate and committed to the provision of effective addiction treatment.

“Summit will look to support St. Gregory in ensuring the delivery of quality and cost-effective addiction treatment services in Iowa.’’

Music event company opens Nashville office

Prime Social Group, which presents music festivals and other events, has opened a new Nashville office and launched a new in-house agency, PRIME Brands.

PRIME Brands will focus on all sponsorships and brand relationships under the PSG umbrella, which now has over 18 total properties.

PRIME Brands will also consult for other music festivals, brands, and major sports events around the country and internationally.

Breakaway, one of PSG’s ground-breaking events, is set to take place in Nashville Oct. 5-6 at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park Mall.

PSG is also producing the nation’s first cryptocurrency focused music festival, Our Music Festival, in San Francisco on Oct. 20.

Sundance comes to The Mall at Green Hills

Sundance, a lifestyle retailer of women’s and men’s apparel, footwear, jewelry, accessories, art and home décor, has opened its newest store at The Mall at Green Hills.

Sundance will donate a portion of the proceeds from the its opening weekend to OZ Arts Nashville, a local non-profit committed to bringing world-class performances and art to Nashville, and giving ambitious local artists opportunities to work on a grand scale.

Actor Robert Redford founded Sundance Catalog in 1989 to promote the works of artists and craftspeople from across the country and around the world.

The newest Sundance Store at The Mall at Green Hills is one of four stores to open across the country by the end of the year.

Corsair adds jobs, investment in Nashville

Corsair Distillery will expand operations in Davidson County, creating 52 new jobs and investing $11.1 million.

Corsair will build a production facility in The Nations neighborhood to expand capability for production and warehousing of whiskey. The company will locate its operations into a new 117,000-square-foot facility.

“The Corsair Distillery is excited to launch our new Nashville facility. We started in 2008 with only 2,400 square feet, and our new 117,000-square-foot distillery will be a quantum leap for us in terms of quality, capacity and will allow us to make more innovative spirit,” Darek Bell, Corsair Distillery owner says.

Stewart buys Southland Title and Escrow

Brentwood-based Southland Title and Escrow Co. has been acquired by Stewart, a global real estate services company.

Southland Title has served as one of Middle Tennessee’s leading title agencies for more than 20 years.

“We are excited to add the Southland Title team to the Stewart Title family,” says Buddy Barrett, Division President, Tennessee Direct Operations. “Southland Title’s reputation is unequaled in the Greater Nashville community, and joining our teams together further establishes Stewart as the market leader of title and settlement services.”

Stewart provides policy support and title expertise through a nationwide network of direct operations and independent agency partners providing a personalized experience for agencies, lender partners and borrowers on a local level.

Vanderbilt joins dockless bike trend

Vanderbilt University will allow dockless bike, electric bike and electric scooter companies that operate in Metro Nashville under the city’s new ordinance to also be used on campus.

Companies that obtained Metro certificates and also agreed to Vanderbilt-specific guidelines are now on campus.

“We worked closely with Metro on this issue and carefully considered the best solution for our campus community while balancing the need for pedestrian safety,” says Eric Kopstain, vice chancellor for administration.

“Last year’s successful pilot demonstrated high demand for dockless bikes, and we want to continue to provide mobility solutions for our students, faculty and staff to get to where they need to be in a fun, safe and efficient way.”

Shared parking areas for dockless or electric bikes and scooters will be located throughout campus for riders to use to ensure pedestrian walkways remain clear and accessible.

Riders should park bikes and scooters at designated parking locations only; however, bicyclists may also park bikes at university bike racks. Ramps, doorways, walkways and green spaces should remain clear at all times.

State seeks proposals to improve water quality

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture is now accepting grant proposals for projects that will help improve water quality and reduce or eliminate nonpoint source pollution.

“Keeping Tennessee’s waterways clean and healthy will benefit our citizens for years to come,” Agriculture Commissioner Jai Templeton says. “The Nonpoint Source Program is a significant tool at our disposal in the fight to reduce the amount of pollutants that enter our state’s waters. We encourage those who are eligible to submit project proposals for funding.”

Nonpoint source pollution is soil, urban runoff, fertilizers, chemicals, and other contaminants that degrade surface and groundwater quality.

Local governments, regional and state agencies, public institutions, and private nonprofit organizations are eligible to apply, Highest priority is given to projects that seek to make measurable improvements to waters impaired by nonpoint source pollution.

The deadline for submitting grant proposals is Dec. 1.

State combats Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome

Tennessee Department of Health officials have announced its researchers are leading the nation in surveillance and reporting of Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome.

The condition occurs when a baby has withdrawal symptoms after being exposed in utero to substances such as medications or illicit drugs.

A TDH medical epidemiologist, Mary-Margaret Fill, M.D., is leading groundbreaking research on the potential long-term impact of NAS on children.

Fill analyzed data for more than 7,000 Tennessee children between the ages of three and eight, both those born with NAS and those who were not, to learn if those children with a history of NAS required more educational assistance than other children.