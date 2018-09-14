VOL. 42 | NO. 37 | Friday, September 14, 2018

Music City Food and Wine Festival. Many favorite Nashville restaurants in one place. Limited tickets available for this event. Friday, 6-10 p.m. $165; Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. $165, Sunday, $85 Gospel Brunch. This event is for those 21 years and older. Information

THROUGH SEPT. 16

AmericanaFest 2018

The 19th annual Americana Music Festival & Conference features thousands of artists, fans and industry professionals from all over the world for six days. Information and schedule

SATURDAY, SEPT 15

VA Workshop for Veterans

Tennessee Valley Healthcare System will host a couple’s workshop for Veterans at the Veterans Recovery Center, 260 Glenis Drive. The workshop will focus on improving communication to build stronger bonds, and is appropriate for couples who have been in a relationship for at least six months. Workshop topics will include recognizing strengths, managing and appreciating individual differences, handling emotional sensitivities from the past and managing stress as a team. Check-in will begin at 8 a.m., and the workshop should conclude by 5 p.m. Lunch will be provided. Seating is limited for this free event. Register before September 13.

Dog Day Festival

Mutt Strutt 5k, dog art and crafts, a kid’s zone, pet portraits, contests, music and food. Centennial Park, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $5 suggested donation for adults. Kids 10 and under free. Benefits Nashville Humane Association. Information

SEPT. 15-16

REIN Event

Two-day workshop with Robyn Thompson. Learn how to turn foreclosures, estate sales and unwanted houses into fast cash. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. each day. Tech Hill Commons, 500 Interstate Blvd S, Suite 210, Nashville. $37 for member early registration, $47 member, and $97 guests. Information, registration

Hispanic Heritage Day

Guests can explore the traditions of Hispanic culture, enjoy bilingual story time, create their own Papel Picado and learn about influential Hispanic figures in America. This is a free event in partnership with Murfreesboro City Schools, sponsored by the Nissan Foundation. 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Discovery Center, 502 S.E. Broad Street, Murfreesboro. Information

Sweat in the Gulch

The day will be filled with fitness, fun and social impact that benefits The New Beginnings Center, a Nashville-based non-profit striving to improve Tennessee health statistics through programming designed to encourage and support qualified low-income women. Hosted by lululemon Nashville, MarketStreet Enterprises, Nashville Fit Magazine, and barre3, the event will feature local businesses and hourly fitness classes. Attendance is free and open to the public. To participate in the scheduled fitness classes, advanced registration and a $5 donation is recommended. Walk-ups will also be accepted. 8 a.m.-3 p.m. 11th Avenue South and Laurel Street. Information and registration

SUNDAY, SEPT. 16

Jazz on the Cumberland

This summer concert series is held once a month on Sundays May through November. Bring your blanket and lawn chairs to enjoy some of the best local, regional, and national jazz artists. There will be food trucks and concessions available at each concert, and $5 parking in Lot R of the LP Field. This is an alcohol-free event. 5:30-8 p.m. Cumberland Park, 592 1st Street. Information Additional 2018 Dates: Oct. 21 and Nov. 11

THROUGH SEPT. 16

Tennessee State Fair

“The Heart of Tennessee” is the theme for the 2018 edition of this landmark event, which was inaugurated more than 150 years ago. The Fair features arts and crafts, explores agriculture and features midway rides and attractions. 500 Wedgewood Ave., Nashville. Information

TUESDAY, SEPT. 18

Deals, Deals, Deals Focus Group

Find where investors find and sell deals, as well as the mechanics of various deals. 6:30 p.m. REIN Center, 4525 Harding Rd, Suite 200, Nashville. Fee: members, free. Nonmembers $50. Information, registration Information, registration

MONDAY, SEPT. 17

Senior Mondays

Frist Art Museum, 919 Broadway, featuring half-price admission for seniors. Gallery admission is half price for seniors and a special senior parking flat rate fee of $5 in the Frist lots is offered, based on availability. Seniors receive a 15 percent discount on purchases made in the gift shop and on refreshments purchased in the Frist Cafe during the event. Enjoy live music by Snappy Pappy from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Special gallery talks and other activities are scheduled throughout the day. Information

TUESDAY, SEPT. 18

Goodwill-Hosted Hiring Event

The Goodwill Career Solutions center at 937 Herman St. in Nashville will host a job fair 10 a.m.-1 p.m. for 21 employers seeking to fill more than 400 positions in Davidson and surrounding counties. Employers include Nashville General Hospital at Meharry, the U.S. Census Bureau, Cargill, The Liberty Group, G4S Secure Solutions, Hotel Pro, Brightview, Trademax, Embassy Suites, Hospitality Staffing Solutions, Senior Solutions, Senior Helpers, Landscape Services, Industrial Staffing of Tennessee, YMCA Fun Company, Krispy Kreme, Hermitage Hall, National Council on Aging, Airport Terminal and IOS Staffing, Marriott International and Goodwill. Openings include caregiver, housekeeping, ramp agent, ticket agent, environmental service tech, CT tech, warehouse, clerical, event staff, security, assistant store manager, education assistant, bus monitor, bus driver, groundskeeper, registered nurse, forklift and other positions. Rates of pay reach $40.25 per hour. Representatives from these companies will be on-site and interviews are possible, so job-seekers should dress for success. Job candidates are encouraged to bring a resume, photo ID and their Social Security card or birth certificate. Information

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 19

Nashville Songwriter Awards

Legendary songwriter-artist Bill Anderson will receive the organization’s highest honor, the Kris Kristofferson Lifetime Achievement Award. Additional honorees will include the 2018 “Song of the Year,” “Songwriter of the Year,” “Songwriter-Artist of the Year” and NSAI’s coveted “10 Songs I Wish I’d Written,” all chosen by Nashville’s professional songwriters. Information

Chamber West Monthly Networking Coffee

Come network with Chamber members in your area over breakfast and coffee. Hear a congressional update from U.S. Congressman Jim Cooper and find out how you can get involved in the continued success of this area. Registration required. Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton-Green Hills, 2324 Crestmoor Road, Nashville. 8-9:15 a.m. Information

THURSDAY, SEPT. 20

REIN’s Williamson County Lunch Meeting

Rehabbers, new construction builders, commercial, mini-storage, wholesalers, private lenders, transaction funders, hard-money lenders, bankers, title attorneys, Realtors and vendors discuss deals, the state of the market, and how they can help each other prosper. First Watch, 1000 Meridian Blvd. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Information

Street Eats

Enjoy a gathering of up to 20 local food trucks parked along Deaderick Street between 4th Avenue North and 5th Avenue North every Thursday. The trucks serve lunch 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Information

Young Professionals Connect

MAFIAoZA’s, The Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Road, Building 1, 5-7 p.m. Information

REIN Clarksville Focus Group

In each meeting, we will enjoy a combination of networking, deal pitching and hearing from a knowledgeable speaker who can give us valuable insight into a facet of our business. As we grow together, so will our connections and ability to do great things in Clarksville. Event location: The Leaf Chronicle Building, 200 Commerce St. 6:30-8 p.m. Information and registration: http://www.reintn.org/

FRIDAY, SEPT. 21

Williamson, Inc. Business Networking Breakfast

An event for Chamber Members only. The Business Networking breakfast will invite the newest members to introduce themselves in front of a group and have the opportunity to mix and mingle with a diverse group of Chamber members. This is a monthly meeting on the third Friday of every month. Breakfast and coffee will be provided. Emblem Apartments, 427 Nichol Lane, Franklin. 7:30-9 a.m. Information

Nashville Brew Festival

The event will feature more than 50 breweries, including Nashville’s best breweries, as well as food trucks, music, lawn games and more. Both general admission ($40) and VIP ($60) will include unlimited beer, with VIP attendees having early admission and access to specialty beer poured during the first hour. Food will be sold separately. First Tennessee Park, 401, Jackson Street. Information

Night Market

The restaurants and shops stay open late and there are artisans, farmers, and live music. The events are free to attend and family-friendly. Beer, cocktails, and wine are available for purchase. 5-9 p.m. Nashville Farmers Market, 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd. Information

SATURDAY, SEPT. 22

Women Veterans Wellness Event

Recognizing women as the fastest-growing group within the veteran population, the VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System is hosting its second annual Women Veterans Wellness Event 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Murfreesboro Army National Guard Post at 2350 on Armory Drive. This year TVHS will focus on its new Whole Health approach to care. This event is free and open to all veterans and their families, regardless of VA enrollment status. There will be plenty of food and entertainment for all. Information: 615 225-5585, 615 289-6791.

MONDAY, SEPT. 24

Salon@615 Special Edition with Sally Field

Tennessee Performing Arts Center. 6:15 p.m. Tickets: $38.50, includes a signed copy of the book. Information Other upcoming Salon@615 events:

Deborah Harkness, Sept. 26, 6:15 p.m., Main Library, Free

Markus Zusak, Oct. 15, 6:15 p.m., Hume-Fogg, $29.50 one ticket, one book; $37.50 two tickets, one book

Nathaniel Philbrick, Oct. 22, 6:15 p.m., Main Library, Free

Doris Kearns Goodwin, Oct.28, 4 p.m. Montgomery Bell Academy, $34.50 one ticket, one book; $43.50 two tickets, one book

Pete Souza, Oct. 29, 6:15 p.m. Tennessee Performing Arts Center, $39.50 includes a signed copy of the book

Barbara Kingsolver, Nov. 2, 6:15 p.m., Montgomery Bell Academy, Free

Kate DiCamillo, Nov. 3, 615 p.m., Main Library, Free

Special Edition with Damien Echols, in conversation with Sturgill Simpson, Nov. 8, 6:15, Unity of Nashville, 5125 Franklin Pike, 37220, $28.50 one ticket, one book, $34.50 two tickets, one book.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 25

REIN Investments Meeting

Intermediate to Advance Multi-Family Investment Strategies Focus Group for discussing intermediate to advanced multi-family investment strategies. Topics will include everything from deal-sharing to property management and much more. Energy Lighting Services, 260 West Main Street, Suite 125, Hendersonville. Park in front and follow signs to lower level. 9-11 a.m. Seating is limited to 45 people. Registration required. Information: Information

State of the Schools Business Luncheon

Hear from Franklin Special School District Director David Snowden and Williamson County Schools Superintendent Mike Looney about their strategic plans, as well as funding, zoning and budget plans for the school year. Franklin Marriot Cool Springs, 700 Cool Springs Blvd, Franklin, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Fee: Business partner-$40, Guests-$60. Registration required. Information

Business After Hours with the Nashville Chamber

An opportunity to network with fellow business leaders as you enjoy bites from your favorite Nashville-area eateries. Come as an individual or purchase a display table to endorse your business. Table space is limited, so register early. The Bedford Event Venue, 4319 Sidco Drive, Nashville. 5-7 p.m. Fee: Chamber member $25, Future member $50, Chamber member display table $250, includes admission for four and 6-foot table. Registration required. Information

Davidson County Democratic Party monthly meeting

DCDP headquarters, 1900 Church Street, Suite 202. 6 p.m. Information

THURSDAY, SEPT. 27

Neighborhood Health Breakfast

Dr. James E.K. Hildreth, president and CEO of Meharry Medical College, is the keynote speaker for this annual event. Mayor David Briley is listed as special guest. 7:30-8:30 a.m. Janet Ayers Academic Center, Belmont University, 1805 15th Avenue South, Nashville. Registration

FRIDAY, SEPT. 28

Williamson, Inc. Town Hall

Topic: Spotlight on Spring Hill with guest panel, Mayor Rick Graham and City Administrator Victor Lay. Columbia State Community College Community Room – Building A, 1228 Liberty Pike, Franklin. 7:15 a.m. networking, 7:30-8:30 Program/taping Fee: no charge for Williamson, Inc. Business Partners and Guests. Open to the general public. Information

Full Moon Pickin’ Party

These Friday night parties, held at the Percy Warner Park Equestrian Center, feature bluegrass music including jam circles and main acts on a stage. Water, soft drinks and up to four beers are included with admission. Food is also available for purchase. Event held monthly through October on the Friday night closest to full moon. 7-11 p.m. Fee: adult $20 advance, $25 day of, youth (7-17) $7 advance, Fee: $10 day of, Children under 6 free. Season passes $100. Proceeds benefit Warner Parks. Warner Park Equestrian Center, 2500 Old Hickory Blvd. Information

SATURDAY, OCT. 6

First Saturday Art Crawl

Art galleries throughout downtown host receptions and art openings, presenting local and world-renowned artists and artwork. The galleries offer rare opportunities to view diverse exhibitions featuring every genre of art. Admission: Free. Most galleries serve free wine and other refreshments. 6-9 p.m. Information