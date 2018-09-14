Siloam Health expands board of directors

VOL. 42 | NO. 37 | Friday, September 14, 2018

Al-Hagal

Siloam Health, a faith-based, charitable health center for the uninsured, especially the immigrant and refugee community, has added four health, community and religious leaders to its board of directors.

They are: Fady Al-Hagal, executive director of the International Leadership Coalition; Dr. Brevard Haynes, M.D., former chairman of the board, Siloam Health; Stephen V. Roberts, vice president, associate general counsel, Premise Health; Missy Wallace, founding executive director, Nashville Institute for Faith and Work.

Haynes

Roberts

Wallace

Located at 820 Gale Lane in the Melrose area, Siloam has a staff of 45 working in concert with approximately 500 volunteers and dozens of partner organizations to serve 4,500 patients annually from all over Middle Tennessee and the world. Ninety percent of Siloam’s patients are immigrants and refugees representing more than 80 countries.

Al-Hagal, a native Syrian who has lived in Tennessee most of his adult life, is a national and international speaker who works to engage churches in their evangelistic, discipleship and mission-minded approach to serving people in need.

Haynes is a longtime volunteer and active advocate for Siloam Health. He served as a board member 1996-2017 and as chairman of the board 1999-2006. In addition to his volunteer work with Siloam, Haynes is a practicing physician specializing in sleep apnea, founding Nashville’s first sleep center in 1984, where he remained the medical director until 2006.

Prior to Premise Health, Roberts worked for Dialysis Clinic, Inc. and DCI Donor Services, Inc. for 11 years as corporate counsel, and ultimately served as general counsel. He most recently served on the boards of Alive Hospice, Inc. and the Coalition for Supportive Care of Kidney Patients.

Prior to launching NIFW, Wallace worked at Bank of America in Charlotte, The Boston Consulting Group in Chicago, Singapore, Bangkok and New York; Time Warner in New York; and most recently on the team that launched the high school division of Ensworth School.

Centerstone selects Norton as chief operating officer

Norton

Centerstone, one of the nation’s largest not-for-profit providers of community-based mental health and addiction services, has named Kevin Norton its chief operating officer. Barry Hale, who will be retiring, previously served in that capacity.

Norton will provide day-to-day leadership and management to the organization’s regional CEOs to ensure Centerstone grows and maintains operational excellence. The position is responsible for spearheading the development, communication and implementation of effective growth strategies and is responsible for the measurement and effectiveness of all internal and external processes.

Norton has 25 years of experience in behavioral health care, having begun his career as a therapist. Most recently, he served as chief executive officer for Lahey Health Behavioral Services, a $105 million behavioral health subsidiary of $2 billion not-for-profit health system. Prior to that, he worked as chief executive officer of Northeast Behavioral Health, Inc.

Norton earned a degree in psychology from SUNY at Fredonia, a master’s in counseling psychology from Salem State University in Salem, Massachusetts, and an MBA from Suffolk University in Boston. He has served as a board member for the National Council for Behavioral Health, the Association for Behavioral Health and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

Adams and Reese attorneys honored

Cynthia Mitchell Barnett has been named “Lawyer of the Year” in Nashville in the public finance category in the 2019 edition of The Best Lawyers in America.

This distinction is limited to a single attorney in each practice area and designated metropolitan area. Honorees are selected based on Best Lawyers voting averages relating to their legal acumen, professionalism and integrity.

Adams and Reese Nashville attorneys included in the 2019 Best Lawyers list include:

Dale Allen, Government Relations Practice

Reber M. Boult, Copyright, Litigation-Intellectual Property, Litigation-Patent, Patent, Trademark

Laurens “Larry” Brock, Personal Injury Litigation-Defendants

Martin S. Brown Jr., Corporate, Litigation-Securities, Mergers and Acquisitions

William R. Bruce, Government Relations Practice

Charles W. Cook III, Financial Services Regulation, Health Care, Litigation-Banking and Finance, Litigation-Bankruptcy

Fred Russell Harwell, Real Estate

Reed Houk, Banking and Finance, Financial Services Regulation, Real Estate

Linda Edell Howard, Copyright, Entertainment-Music, Media

Philip M. Kirkpatrick, Commercial Litigation, Entertainment-Motion Pictures and Television, Entertainment-Music, Litigation-Intellectual Property

Brad A. Lampley, Government Relations Practice

Haverly MacArthur, Litigation-Intellectual Property, Litigation-Patent, Trademark

Lynn Morrow, Copyright, Entertainment-Music, Litigation-Intellectual Property

Anne L. Russell, Litigation and Controversy-Tax

Larry Stewart, Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization, Public Finance

Thomas Anthony Swafford, Labor-Management, Litigation-Labor and Employment

Guilford F. “Gif” Thornton Jr., Education, Government Relations Practice, Health Care, Insurance

Legal Aid announces promotion, new hire

Dietz

Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands, Tennessee’s largest nonprofit law firm, has promoted Kerry Dietz to housing and consumer law attorney and hired Linda Obregon as a victim advocate.

Dietz has been an attorney at Legal Aid Society’s Gallatin office since 2017. In her new role, Dietz will provide assistance with legal issues related to homeownership, rental property and public housing.

Before coming to Legal Aid Society, Dietz worked as interim counsel for Congressman Jim Cooper, focusing on legislative issues related to intellectual property in the music industry, as well as healthcare and education policy. She has also worked previously for Ozment Law and the Immigrant Legal Resource Center.

Dietz graduated from George Washington University with a degree in political science. She earned her J.D. from Belmont University, where she was awarded best performance in contracts and sales, constitutional law and evidence. During her time there, she also served as editor in chief of the university’s Law Review.

Obregon will be representing victims of domestic violence and helping them gain independence from abusive situations. Before coming to Legal Aid Society, she worked at Brentwood-based collection company PASI, most recently as a quality assurance specialist.

Obregon holds a degree in business administration/business management from Tennessee State University.

Buffkin / Baker selects Carroll as principal

Carroll

Buffkin / Baker, a national retained search firm, has named Deborah Carroll as a principal across all practices.

Carroll has nearly 30 years of experience across multiple disciplines. She previously served as director of executive search at MediaLink, where she built its retained executive search business and successfully recruited for clients ranging from AT&T and GE to Maker Studios, Twitter, The Guardian and more.

Prior to her role at MediaLink, she served as vice president of executive recruitment & talent management at WPP, a global marketing and communications company. She also started and led Carroll Research firm for over 10 years.

Deborah holds a master’s degree from Columbia University in organizational design. She also is a graduate of Marymount Manhattan College.

FiftyForward announces 2018-19 board of directors

FiftyForward’s board of directors for the 2018-2019 fiscal year include:

President: Beth Woodard, Belmont University

President-Elect: Pete Stringer, First Tennessee Bank

Treasurer: Michelle Baron, Nissan North America, Inc.

Secretary: Jennifer Joyce, UPS

New board members are:

Mike Alleyne, BenefitMall; Michelle Baron, Nissan North America, Inc.; Courtney Durbin, Tractor Supply; Dr. Mike Edgeworth, Cigna-HealthSpring; Tracy Evers, Check Point Software Technologies; Erin Johnson, HCA; Lamar Moore, First Tennessee Bank; Paige Thompson, Zeitlin Sotheby’s International Realty; Karen Williams, public relations consultant and community volunteer; Dr. Meera Wright, St. Thomas West Hospital, Ascension; Donna Yurdin, Credo Management Consulting.

Existing board members are:

Jimmy Allen, Tennessee Valley Authority; Charlie Cardwell, Metropolitan Nashville Trustee; Newtonia Coleman, Dress for Success Nashville; Debbie Crigger, Bridgestone Americas; Sondra Cruickshanks, community volunteer; Cullen Earnest, Advance Financial; Patricia I. Hart, Lifetime Board Member and community volunteer; Vanessa Hickman, Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority; Mary Herbert Kelly, community volunteer; Dr. Jim Lancaster, Cigna-HealthSpring; Scott Lenz Jr., Bradley Arant Boult Cummings, LLC; Sally C. McKay, retired human resources director, Belmont University; Becky Nergenah Sanders, SunTrust Bank; William Scarborough, William Scarborough Consulting, Inc.; Andrea Turner, Asurion; Theresa Zuckowsky, Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Plumlee & Assoc. launches military leadership division

Christensen

Plumlee & Associates, a veteran-owned executive search and talent management firm, has launched its Military Leadership Division to focus exclusively on transitioning former military personnel to successful civilian careers.

The firm partners with corporations to offer veteran hiring services such as recruitment, onboarding, and career development. This new division will provide customized resources for veteran job candidates. Services include one-on-one career counseling and workshops on topics such as improving business acumen, mock interviews, and job offer negotiation skills.

The division will be led by client services manager Julianna Christensen, a combat veteran with five years of HR management experience as an Army officer. She earned a degree in international law and legal studies in 2013 from the U.S Military Academy at West Point.

Captain D’s appoints Kuehn chief marketing

Captain D’s has hired Chris Kuehn has as chief marketing officer. Kuehn brings 30 years of industry experience leading the marketing activities of several national food service brands and specializes in strategic growth plans that drive innovation and increase sales.

Kuehn will be responsible for developing and implementing Captain D’s marketing strategies to further drive brand awareness and support the company’s ongoing expansion throughout the country.