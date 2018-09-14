Middle Tennessee real estate trends for August 2018

VOL. 42 | NO. 37 | Friday, September 14, 2018

Average home sales prices in Nashville and Davidson County rose slightly in August while the number of home sales recorded for the month were down 9 percent from last year.

There were 1,667 home sales recorded for the month averaging $329,672 compared to 1,825 sales recorded last August averaging $326,156.

The median home sale price and the average price per square-foot were both up 4 percent from last year.

Year-to-date home sales are down 7 percent and average sales prices are up 9 percent from the same period of 2017.

Antioch (37013) had the most home sales for the month with 188 recorded averaging $227,406.

Oak Hill (37220) recorded the highest average sales price for the month of $843,581 across 16 sales.

Thirty-five percent of home sales recorded in August were between $200,000-$299,999.

Home sales over $1 million were down 26 percent from last August with 35 sales recorded for the month compared to 47 in August 2017.

Davidson County by Price Range

Davidson County by Zip Code

Rutherford County

August home sales were down 2 percent from last year with 874 sales recorded for the month compared to 888 recorded in August 2017.

Average sales prices were up 9 percent to $256,114 compared to $234,454 last August. The median price was $248,800, up 11 percent from the prior year.

Through the first eight months of the year home sales are unchanged and average sales prices are up 10 percent from last year.

Murfreesboro (37128) recorded the most home sales for the month with 269 sales averaging $274,854.

The 37135 ZIP code recorded the highest average sales price of $428,726 across 6 sales.

Forty-four percent of home sales for the month were between $150,000-$249,999.

Rutherford County by Price Range

Rutherford County by Zip Code

Sumner County

Home sales were down 2 percent in August with 482 recorded compared to 493 recorded in August 2017.

Average sales prices were up 9 percent from last August reaching $293,447 compared to $270,323 last year. The median price was up 8 percent to $275,000.

Year-to-date home sales are down 7 percent and average sales prices are up 6 percent from the same period of 2017.

Hendersonville (37075) recorded the most home sales and the highest average sales price for the month with 180 sales averaging $332,213.

Thirty-six percent of home sales in August were between $200,000-$299,999.

Sumner County by Price Range

Sumner County by Zip Code

Williamson County

August home sales were up 2 percent with 722 recorded for the month compared to 710 recorded in August 2017.

Average home sales prices were up 3 percent from last year reaching $539,152 compared to $524,088 last August. The median sale price for the month was $468,000, up 3 percent from August 2017.

Year-to-date average home sales prices are up 8 percent and the number of units sold are up 2 percent from last year.

Franklin West (37064) had the most home sales for the month with 197 sales recorded averaging $521,496.

Home sales over $1 million were up 9 percent with 48 recorded for the month compared to 44 recorded in August 2017.

Twenty-two percent of home sales for the month were between $400,000-$499,999.

Williamson County by Price Range

Williamson County by Zip Code

Sister company to The Nashville Ledger, Chandler Reports has provided accurate and unbiased real estate data in Memphis and Shelby County for over 45 years and we have extended our service to Middle TN.

Derived from our residential Market Trends reports, our Middle TN Home Sales Report provides you an overview of real estate activity in Davidson, Williamson, Wilson and Rutherford counties.