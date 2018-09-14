Nashville-area event spaces

VOL. 42 | NO. 37 | Friday, September 14, 2018

Some of the Nashville top venues available for rent for any occasion, especially at the holidays.

506 Davidson St., Nashville

615 977-6861

At more than 4,000 square feet of usable space, 506 Events Gallery in East Nashville was originally built in the early 1900s and has been many things over the years – cotton warehouse, musician rehearsal space and, now, residential lofts and event space. 506 Events Gallery features exposed ductwork, support beams and the original wood flooring, as well as full-equipped kitchen for ease in catering.

2320 West End Ave., Nashville

615 562-6915

With single rooms or the entire house available for rental, the café-by-day transforms into a funky meeting place for families, businesses and even investor meetings. A raised stage area provides a place for background musicians and one room with ground-level access can fit 75 seated all on its own, just right for an intimate gathering.

4319 Sidco Drive, Nashville

615 834-0052

Originally Darryl’s restaurant in the 70s, the space housed ReCreations home store for 17 years before recently transforming into an event space. Indoor and outdoor spaces combine for a flow that works for large events, and there are hundreds of parking spaces on site and quick access to the interstate.

5025 Harding Pike

615 356-0501

The 1853 mansion on the historic farm offers a memorable setting with a large enough venue for up to 300 guests for parties, weddings and corporate functions.

2 Victory Ave. #2, Nashville

615 216-7165

Built in 1908 on the east bank of the Cumberland as office space, this renovated venue features many different customizable areas and an incredible view of the waterfront. Rent just the Observatory, which includes the top floor and rooftop patio, or even the entire building, which can accommodate 1,000 people mingling, or 350 for a seated dinner.

400 4th Ave. S., Nashville

615 369-6474

A renovated church from 1874, the structure was built by freed slaves after the Civil War, and part of the original sub-flooring is made of salvaged wood from homes destroyed during the war. Now a premium event space there is an on-site kitchen and space that can accommodate up to 700 for cocktails.

8204 TN-100, Nashville

615 646-977

Newly renovated, Chaffin’s offers group reservations for parties and discounts for groups of 12 or more. See a play as you party.

1200 Forrest Park Dr.

615 356-8000

A 55-acre botanical garden and art museum located on the historic Cheek estate. Built in 1929 as a private home and estate, it was converted into a museum of art and botanical garden in 1960. Corporate and special events are held year round.

609 Lafayette St., Nashville

615-324-1010

Give your guests wine, food and music with choice of intimate private dining spaces or put on a full production concert venue. There are several distinct event spaces that can be combined and configured to host up to 1,200 guests.

45 Lindsley Ave., Nashville

615 354-8746

An event space that has been used for all manner of events, corporate, celebratory and personal, The Cordelle has many different spaces to choose from. The Victorian interior was built in the late 1800’s, part of the steamboat culture of the Cumberland River, and it can fit 175 seated. Outside, the courtyard can accommodate 350

222 5th Ave. S., Nashville

615 416-2001

Sure, it’s a treasure trove of country music’s history, but it is also home to a number of spaces that can be rented out for private events, including the Hall of Fame rotunda that can fit 300 people for a reception.

209 S. 5th St., Nashville

615 775-5841

With a whopping 44,000 square feet of event space, the Italian-Renaissance-style mansion, built in 1867 includes a marble-floored atrium, rustic walnut library and grand dining room. There is even a winding staircase, seven bedrooms and a master suite, all with incredible views of the Nashville downtown skyline.

1015 W. Kirkland Ave. #414, Nashville

615 496-2402

At 3,000 square feet there’s room to accommodate up to 250 people in this working artist’s studio, making it a great place for holiday parties, class reunions and cocktail receptions. There is a stage, kitchen and bar on-site that makes things easy for hired caterers.

4125 Whites Creek Pike

615 724-1600

Once the home of country music star Barbara Mandrell, the Mansion at Fontanel is a 33,000-square-foot log home that can seat up to 400 people. The property includes more than the mansion with The Inn, restaurant, winery, amphitheater, trails and more, creating a party atmosphere with pastoral charm.

1419 Clinton St., Nashville

615 327-1200

With 5,000 square feet in Marathon Village, The Foundry is where the Marathon car was invented and the industrial brick textures of the building remain. Bonus for people who love to give – The Foundry partners with non-profit Harvest Sound International to help alleviate poverty in Nashville.

919 Broadway, Nashville

615 244-3340

The downtown museum is a great option with rates that start around $2,500 during public hours but go up from there once the doors close. If price is no object, opt for the run of the house with access for you and your closest 2,500 friends in the Grand Lobby, Auditorium, Rechter Room and Turner Courtyard, starting at $10,000.

200 Nashboro Blvd.

615 601-0535

Just 20 minutes from downtown, this 1859 home was restored as a three-generation family project and now houses a law office and title company upstairs, with the downstairs available for social events and gatherings for up to 200 people.

301 Union St., Nashville

615 891-6000

Right in the middle of downtown, Headlines handles everything from social galas and special occasions to music industry and corporate events. Plus, Hotel Indigo can supplement with more meeting rooms and places for guests to stay.

906 Buchanan St., Nashville

931 933-0992; 615 970-1244 (venue rental)

The 2,000-square-foot design studio turns into a modern, clean venue starting at just $220 an hour to rent. One of the small spaces that partners with 12th Table, by day, it is a hub of design, lighting and furniture, which makes any party almost like a private showing.

219 5th Ave. N.Nashville

615 497-6802

With a reception capacity of 220, seated at 120, Lola means grandmother in the Philippines and is a nod to the building owner’s own grandmother. Located in the Arts District, Lola was once home to the Armstrong Corset Shop and features the original brick and hardwood floors.

8400 Highway 100, Nashville

615 646-9700

A true Southern experience and a Nashville favorite. Rustic or elegant, big or small, each event at the Loveless Barn or the Harpeth Room is specially designed for our guests.

625 Main St., Nashville

615 457-1596

Corporate functions, wedding receptions, art shows, parties of any kind have all been hosted at this East Nashville indoor art gallery and event space with roof deck that is ideal for any outdoor function. Maximum capacity depends on the event, but there is just 1,900 square feet of space.

1402 Clinton St., Nashville

615 891-1781

You might know it only as a live music venue, but Marathon Music Works is also host to dozens of gatherings every year that range from the intimate to the extreme. Fundraisers, weddings, trade shows, video shoots and holiday parties have all supplemented the space’s live music roster, and the space can accommodate 900 for cocktails.

201 4th Ave. N., Nashville

615 244-3693

The Nashville City Club’s versatile event space downtown can comfortably accommodate up to 300 guests, while showcasing Nashville’s city skyline through 360-degree panoramic views. A classic for a reason, the space is a prime place to host out-of-town guests before sending them out into the city streets to explore.

200 4th Ave. N., Nashville

615 649-5000

Branded as “an experiential hotel and creative gathering place for adventurous people seeking a true Nashville encounter,” this downtown venue offers two event rooms with 1,973 square feet of total space. The heart of the place is the Saidee Gallery.

1414 Clinton St., Nashville

615 497-6802

With room for 175 seated, the Oak Room is surrounded by the distillery’s warm and historic environment. The venue has handled everything from corporate events to weddings to private dinners, and the tasting room offers even more space if needed, or a smaller room for more intimate gathering is available.

6172 Cockrill Bend Circle

615 350-7200

Open since 2014, Oz offers great contemporary art exhibits as well as a wonderful place to party. A concierge event rental company combined with space, Oz has a peaceful outdoor garden, lounge area with fire pit and contemporary décor for elegant indoor and outdoor flow.

1308 Adams St., Nashville

615 248-3310

Built in 1906 and formerly the Neuhoff Meat Packing plant, guests will love the 4,200 square feet of space in the refined Germantown warehouse that is now the home of the premium leather goods maker. Another venue used by 12th Table, the prices start at $2,500 for event rental.

1833 Welcome Lane, Nashville

615 228-8892

With eight acres of gardens and land for guests to utilize, the building was originally used as a southern retreat known for hosting amazing holiday parties. Now it has returned to doing just that and more, with bookings for anniversary parties, birthday parties and corporate events.

1120 McGavock St., Nashville

615 504-4976

A 1930s era warehouse in the Gulch is designed for ultimate versatility in size and scale so it can accommodate weddings and receptions, corporate events, banquets, fashion shows, and parties for up to 1,000 people in the 8,000-square-foot space, which can be divided and reduced for parties of 100 or less.

2411 Blakemore Ave., Nashville

615 512-5751

A boutique event space that was once home to the Blakemore Primitive Baptist Church, Ruby opened in 2011 after some major renovation preserved the original wood ceilings, metal trusses, brick exterior and hardwood floors. Can accommodate a maximum of 275 reception style or any number of smaller parties, too.

233 5th Ave N, Nashville

615 752-6030

Perfect for wedding receptions, wine tastings, or private or corporate parties, The Rymer Gallery has 3,000 square feet of sophisticated loft space right downtown in the Arts District, and it can accommodate up to 150 guests.

One Symphony Place, Nashville

615 687-6500

The Laura Turner Concert Hall can be transformed with lighting and décor for any special occasion, and they even supply the alcohol, sound engineer, ushers and more of anything that will help make the event go off without a hitch.

272 Broadmoor Drive, Nashville

615 678-1038

At 4,000 square feet, Studio 615’s Cyc Studio is a blank canvas for events, with customizable lighting, high-quality sound system and an easy load-in bay for tech-heavy events.

237 5th Ave. N. First Floor, Nashville

615 255-7816

Available for private events, the gallery in the ground floor of the Kress Building goes for $200-$300 per hour in the evenings, hitting a sweet spot of affordability for holiday party goers. Plus, it is right downtown for easy access to any number of after-party plans.

822 Third Ave. So, Nashville

615 757-9165

A hybrid production and event space that offers options for video and photo shoots, parties and events are made even easier with equipment rentals. A full day with both available event space rooms will run $2,200, $1,300 if just one room needed.

907 Gleaves St., Nashville

615 945-2230

A state-of-the-art learning and event space in The Gulch, Wellspire is designed specifically for corporate team meetings and off-site events like holiday parties. Custom proposals are created for each booking as opposed to flat rates.

2517 White Ave., Nashville

615 712-6992

With a room to book upstairs, photographers can fly in from other cities and stay onsite while using the space to shoot, or couples can bank on it to be there for them after the reception is over. From launch parties to festive affairs, White Avenue has done it all in the three years it has been open, and the front photo mural option even allows you to brand the building.