Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 42 | NO. 36 | Friday, September 7, 2018

Booming sales for Woodward's 'Fear,' Trump presidency book

The Associated Press

Updated 2:55PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

Woodward's account of a dysfunctional Trump White House has already sold more than 750,000 copies, Simon & Schuster announced Wednesday, the day after the book arrived in stores.

"Fear" is virtually assured of joining Michael Wolff's "Fire and Fury" as a million-selling takedown of Trump. The pace of sales, which include print, e-books and an audio edition, is among the fastest in memory for a nonfiction work. In 2004, Bill Clinton's memoir "My Life" sold more than 1 million copies within eight days.

"Fear" has dominated political headlines since reports about it emerged last week. The book portrays Trump as an ill-informed and dishonest president and the West Wing staff as trying to minimize the damage. As with "Fire and Fury" and other anti-Trump books, the president has condemned "Fear" as false. Some former White House officials who spoke with Woodward have tried to distance themselves from the book.

Since becoming famous in the 1970s for his Watergate reporting, Woodward has written several best-sellers about sitting presidents. "Fear" had more pre-orders than any in other book in Simon & Schuster's history, according to the publisher, which has previously released such best-sellers as Hillary Clinton's "Living History" and Walter Isaacson's "Steve Jobs."

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0