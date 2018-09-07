Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 42 | NO. 36 | Friday, September 7, 2018

Report: Election spending in 2017 up 34 percent over 2013

Updated 12:50PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A new state report shows special interest spending in last year's election spiked by 34 percent, or nearly $19 million, more than in the previous gubernatorial election year.

The report published Wednesday by the New Jersey Election Law Enforcement Commission said $74 million was spent in the 2017 contest when governor, Senate and Assembly were all on the ballot.

That's up from about $55 million in 2013, when Republican Chris Christie was re-elected in a landslide.

The biggest change came from higher spending by independent groups, organizations that influence elections beyond candidates and political parties.

The biggest spender last year was the New Jersey Education Association, which backed Democratic winner Phil Murphy over Republican Kim Guadagno.

The report tallied contributions to candidates and parties, independent spending and lobbying.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0