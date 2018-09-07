Stocks mixed, energy gains ahead of storm

VOL. 42 | NO. 36 | Friday, September 7, 2018

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are mixed at the open after two days of gains. Energy stocks are higher as Hurricane Florence heads for the U.S. East Coast.

Oil prices are up more than 1 percent. Drivers in North Carolina and South Carolina are using more gasoline as they flee inland before Florence strikes. There also are fears that the storm could disrupt oil supplies.

Apple is down slightly. The iPhone maker is scheduled to introduce new phone models and other products at a company event later in the day. Tech stocks are lower overall. Facebook is down more than 1 percent.

The S&P 500 index was flat at 2,887. The Dow Jones industrials rose 16 points to 25,987, but the Nasdaq composite was off 21 points to 7,951.