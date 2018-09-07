Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 36 | Friday, September 7, 2018

EU lawmakers vote for new online copyright rules

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union lawmakers have voted in favor of new copyright rules that could shake up the way internet companies use media, books, music and other content posted online.

In Strasbourg, France on Wednesday, lawmakers voted by 438 to 226 to back a report aimed at shielding the rights that protect the author or creator of a work like a book, film or computer software.

German lawmaker Axel Voss, who chaperoned the report through the assembly, said the vote "is a good sign for the creative industries in Europe."

Media and publishers say the changes would help them get paid for their work. Opponents say they are too hard to put into effect, and might lead to filtering or even greater control over the internet.

