Williams stepping down as Vanderbilt athletic director

NASHVILLE (AP) — David Williams II, the first African-American athletic director in the Southeastern Conference, is retiring from his role overseeing Vanderbilt athletics and as vice chancellor.

The 70-year-old Williams announced his decision Tuesday. He will stay on as athletic director and vice chancellor until his replacement is hired, then become a full-time law professor. He also is establishing a new Sports, Law & Society program at Vanderbilt Law School.

Originally, Williams wanted to retire June 30 after turning 70 in January before agreeing to stay another year to assist the transition.

Chancellor Nicholas Zeppos, who chaired the SEC committee that hired Greg Sankey to replace Mike Slive as commissioner, will oversee the search for a replacement.

Williams has overseen Vanderbilt athletics since 2003, adding the athletic director title in 2012.