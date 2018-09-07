Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 42 | NO. 36 | Friday, September 7, 2018

Pence to headline fundraiser for Blackburn's US Senate bid

Updated 12:08PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence will headline another Tennessee fundraiser for Republican U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn in her Senate bid.

An event invitation says the Knoxville fundraiser will be Sept. 21.

Attending will cost $1,000 per person; $5,400 per couple, with a photo; or $25,000 per couple, including a photo and round-table with Pence.

Contributions will benefit Blackburn's joint fundraising committee.

Blackburn is a close ally of President Donald Trump's administration. Trump headlined a Nashville fundraiser and rally with her in May.

In July, Pence attended a Chattanooga fundraiser for Blackburn and praised her during an event in nearby Cleveland.

Blackburn faces Democratic ex-Gov. Phil Bredesen, who is running as an independent thinker who says he'd support Trump on ideas that would help Tennessee, and oppose him on ones that wouldn't.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0