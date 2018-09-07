Quorum appoints 3 members to board of directors

VOL. 42 | NO. 36 | Friday, September 7, 2018

Brentwood-based Quorum Health Corporation's board of directors has appointed Jon H. Kaplan and William Paul Rutledge as independent, non-employee directors. In addition, the Company announced that Robert H. Fish, the Company’s president and CEO, has been appointed to the board.

These appointments are effective immediately and expand the composition of the Board to nine members.

“We are pleased to welcome Mr. Kaplan, Mr. Rutledge and Mr. Fish, all of whom bring a wealth of both hospital and broader healthcare industry experience, to our Board of Directors. Their expertise will be invaluable to Quorum Health’s board as we continue to execute on the Company’s strategic initiatives,” said Terry Allison Rappuhn, Chair of Quorum Health’s Board of Directors.

Kaplan, 51, has extensive business experience consulting and advising health care companies. Since 2007, he has served as a senior partner and managing director of the Boston Consulting Group, Inc., a privately-held company focused on providing management consulting services, where he recently served on BCG’s global leadership council and as the practice leader of BCG’s health care services.

Previously, Kaplan was a partner in the consulting division of Ernst & Young, where he served for more than 10 years. Kaplan earned a B.A. in economics from Cornell University, a masters of public health from the University of Pittsburgh and an MBA from the Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University.

Rutledge, 63, has more than 40 years of experience in the health care industry and serves as an advisor and board member to health care companies. Since October 2017, he has served on the board of directors for portfolio companies of Shore Capital Partners, LLC, a health care-focused private equity firm, and, since 2014, on the advisory board of Clayton Associates, a health care-focused venture capital fund.

He served as CEO of Chinaco Healthcare Corporation from January 2016 through completion of its sale to an Asian private equity fund in April 2017. Previously, Rutledge spent approximately 30 years of his career at HCA Healthcare, Inc., most recently serving as the president of the HCA Central Group from October 2005 through March 2013. He has also served as a director of the American Hospital Association, the Tennessee Hospital Association and the Federation of American Hospitals.

Rutledge earned a B.S. from the University of Georgia and a masters of health administration from Georgia State University.