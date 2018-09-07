Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 36 | Friday, September 7, 2018

Tesla chief accounting officer resigns after a month

NEW YORK (AP) — Tesla's chief accounting officer, Dave Morton, is resigning after a month on the job because of the public attention and fast pace the post entails.

In a regulatory filing Friday, the electric vehicle maker reported that Morton has no disagreements with Tesla's leadership or its financial reporting.

Morton said in the filing he still believes in Tesla's mission and prospects.

The Palo Alto, California-based company said its chief financial officer and its corporate controller will oversee accounting functions.

