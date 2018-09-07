Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 36 | Friday, September 7, 2018

Sen. Booker to headline Dem rally in Tennessee on Sunday

Updated 5:34AM
MEMPHIS (AP) — U.S. Sen. Cory Booker is headlining a Democratic rally in Tennessee this weekend.

The New Jersey lawmaker who is weighing a 2020 presidential bid will be in Memphis on Sunday afternoon for the Shelby County Democratic Party rally.

An online invitation says the event at White Station High School aims to energize Memphians for the Nov. 6 election.

Booker and other possible 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls have been making headlines this week in a Senate panel's questioning of President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh.

