HCA pays $1.5B for NC’s Mission Health

VOL. 42 | NO. 36 | Friday, September 7, 2018

HCA Healthcare has announced it will acquire Mission Health for approximately $1.5 billion.

Under the definitive agreement, Nashville-based HCA will substantially buy all of the assets of the nonprofit North Carolina health system.

This transaction is subject to the terms and conditions of the asset purchase agreement between the parties, as well as review by the North Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

HCA will acquire the 763-bed Mission Hospital in Asheville; 80-bed CarePartners Rehabilitation Hospital in Asheville; 49-bed Mission Hospital McDowell in Marion; 25-bed Angel Medical Center in Franklin; 25-bed Transylvania Regional Hospital in Brevard; 25-bed Blue Ridge Regional Hospital in Spruce Pine; and 24-bed Highlands-Cashiers Hospital in Highlands.

The proceeds will be contributed to the nonprofit Dogwood Health Trust.

Onlife Health claims national data challenge

Brentwood-based Onlife Health has won the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s first Healthy Behavior Data Challenge.

Onlife Health has 22 years of expertise in delivering comprehensive wellness engagement solutions.

The company will receive a $40,000 grand prize for its winning proposal, “Closing the Loop: Augmenting Mobile Data Sources for Public Health Surveillance.’’

The proposal included the development of a Healthy Behavior Challenge App that collects data tracked by wearable devices and other mobile applications and then validates the data by asking the user to confirm the reported activity with a one-touch response.

“Winning this national competition conducted by the CDC further demonstrates our ability here at Onlife Health to deliver innovative technological solutions that open up new ways to collect and use health data,” says Mark McConnell, president and CEO of Onlife Health. “The development of the Healthy Behavior Challenge App was a total team effort that involved our Informatics Department as well as our product development and marketing/design personnel. We are truly honored to receive this national recognition from the CDC.”

Auto supplier bringing 143 jobs to Spring Hill

Faurecia Interior Systems, an automotive components manufacturer, has announced the company will locate new operations in Spring Hill.

Officials say they plan to create 143 new jobs and invest more than $30 million in Maury County.

In Spring Hill, Faurecia plans to manufacture door panel assemblies and build a new 145,000 square foot facility located at 3555 Cleburne Road.

“Tennessee’s automotive sector continues to be one of our strongest industries with more than 135,000 automotive workers across the state,’’ says Gov. Bill Haslam. “The creation of these 140 positions in Maury County will help Tennessee not only lead in the automotive sector, but in the creation of high-quality manufacturing jobs.”

Founded in 1997, Faurecia is a major leader in the global automotive industry with 300 sites in 35 countries.

Faurecia is the world’s top supplier of seat frames and mechanisms, emissions control technologies and vehicle interiors.

“We are excited to expand our presence in North America to the Spring Hill community of Tennessee,” says Donald Hampton, Jr., president of Faurecia Interior Systems in North America. “Exceptional partnerships with community leadership, and the highly motivated and skilled workforce in this state, made this opportunity possible. I know that together we will continue to deliver the best in high-quality products to our customers.”

Athens Distributing announces pact

Antioch-based Athens Distributing is partnering with Rebecca Creek Distillery, to distribute its products statewide.

Rebecca Creek Distillery’s handcrafted spirits include Rebecca Creek Fine Texas Whiskey, Texas Ranger Whiskey, Enchanted Rock Vodka and Enchanted Rock Peach Vodka.

Rebecca Creek Distillery’s spirits have won numerous medals and awards, including platinum and gold medals from the SIP Awards International Spirits Competition, double-gold medals in ‘The Fifty Best’ spirits competition, and a rating of 93 points from the Ultimate Spirits Challenge.

“We are thrilled to have the chance to expand Rebecca Creek Distillery into Tennessee, a state known for its rich whiskey,” says Howard Jeffery, CEO. “It’s truly been an honor to share our handcrafted Texas spirits with whiskey and vodka fans in so many new places, and we look forward to adding even more states to our expansion roster shortly.”

TrainingToday makes magazine’s Top 20 listing

Brentwood-based TrainingToday, a provider of online education programs for employees and supervisors, has made the Top 20 for health and safety in an industry publication.

The local company earned a spot on the “Training Industry’’ list for the second year in a row. The annual list is designed to help buy-side organizations in their search for health and safety training partners.

In addition, TrainingToday is currently undergoing a course redesign for its 650-plus course library.

Selection to the Top 20 Health and Safety Training Companies list was based on breadth and diversity of health and safety training offerings, the ability to deliver training in preferred modalities, company size and growth potential, geographic and vertical reach, and quality of clients.

Dollar General spends $3.4M on youth literacy

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation has announced the Goodlettsville-based company has awarded more than $3.4 million in youth literacy grants to 915 schools and nonprofit organizations throughout the 44 states Dollar General serves.

The youth literacy grants will provide financial funding to teachers, libraries and literacy organizations to support a successful academic year.

Among the organizations in Middle Tennessee receiving funding are Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee, Communities in Schools of Tennessee, the Country Music Foundation, Fannie Battle Day Home for Children, Gallatin Shalom Zone, Homework Hotline, Inc., Mt. Juliet Elementary School, the National Museum of African American Music, Oasis Center, PENCIL Foundation, Teach for America, Inc., and United Way of Middle Tennessee.

“The Dollar General Literacy Foundation is proud to be an ardent supporter of schools, libraries and nonprofit literacy organizations,” says Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s chief executive officer. “Dollar General’s mission is ‘serving others,’ and this commitment comes to life through Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants that will impact thousands of students across the country.

To date, the Foundation has awarded more than $159 million in grants to schools, libraries and literacy organizations as part of its commitment to increase literacy skills for individuals of all ages. Dollar General’s co-founder, J.L. Turner, was functionally illiterate and never completed a formal education. In 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation was established in his honor and has since helped more than 10 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education.

THA Solutions Group picks XSOLIS analytics

THA Solutions Group, a subsidiary of the Tennessee Hospital Association, has selected XSOLIS as its sole preferred provider of real-time predictive analytics for case management and utilization review for hospital members.

XSOLIS eliminates inconsistency during case review through its unbiased real-time predictive analytics, which offer a neutral and objective foundation for collaboration and consistency between payers and providers.

In addition, XSOLIS’ technology has significant impact on key financial metrics for hospitals, including decreasing patient length of stay, appropriately reducing observation rates, and reducing short stays.

“Innovation starts with action,” says Jim Goodloe, senior vice president for THA Solutions Group. “XSOLIS offers hospitals the opportunity to take a proactive approach to reducing revenue risk and improving compliance. We are confident the value XSOLIS provides their nationwide client base can be magnified by partnering with THA and our member hospitals.”

Report: Tennessee’s economy remains robust

Tennessee’s economy continues to show significant growth in 2018, according to a report from the Secretary of State’s office.

There were 10,888 new entity filings in the first quarter of 2017, which represents a 14.3 percent increase over the same time period last year.

It is the 27th consecutive quarter of positive year-over-year growth. As of June 1, there were 282,982 active entities in Tennessee, representing a 5.9 percent increase compared to the second quarter of 2017.

“This strong growth shows that Tennessee’s economy continues to thrive. Companies are continuing to choose Tennessee as a destination to do business because of the friendly business climate,” says Tre Hargett, Secretary of State.

Shelby County led the way among the state’s four largest counties with 18.8 percent growth in initial filings. Hamilton County came in second at 11.5 percent with Davidson County trailing just behind at 11.4 percent. Knox County saw an 8.1 percent increase.

The four counties accounted for 6,306 new entity filings during the first quarter of 2018, which is a 13.3 percent increase compared to the same time in 2017.

The state’s unemployment rate remained unchanged from May to June at 3.5 percent. Unemployment rate remains below the U.S. rate of 3.9 percent.

EHS Daily announces safety award winners

The EHS Daily Advisor, a Business & Legal Resources company based in Brentwood, has announced its second set of Safety Standout Awards.

The awards recognize companies that have made safety culture a priority and are sponsored by SafeStart. The winners are:

Best Overall Safety Culture Award: King’s Seafood Company

Best Safety Committee: Valero Renewables–Albion, a biorefinery

Exceptional Progress Award: Smith & Nephew, healthcare company

Moving Beyond Compliance Award: City of Minneapolis Risk Management and Safety Committee.

Advance Financial makes Inc. 5000 again

For the seventh year in a row, Advance Financial has been named to the Inc. magazine’s 5000, a ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies.

Advance, a fintech company, placed 2,285th on its 37th annual list.

Advance Financial, based in Nashville, ranked 22nd among the 47 Tennessee-based companies that made the list.