VOL. 42 | NO. 36 | Friday, September 7, 2018

First Friday: Your Small Business Resource. Topic: Conflict Management in Health Care. Speaker: Sandy Bledsoe, vice president, risk and insurance management at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. E|Spaces, 1550 W. McEwen Drive, Suite 300. 7:30-9 a.m. Fee: Free. Information

SEPT. 7-8

Highland Games and Celtic Festival

The Hermitage, 4580 Rachel’s Lane, Nashville. Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy a fun-filled event with music, dancing, exhibitions, games, competitions, food trucks, and specialty vendors. Friday 5-9 p.m. Fee: Adult $20, Military & Child $10, Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Fee: Adult $15, Military and Child $7. A portion of proceeds will go to Operation Restored Warrior and the educational mission of Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage. Information Additional Hermitage events: Painting with the President: Sept. 11, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Space is limited for this event.

SEPT. 7-9

Greek Festival

The 31st annual Nashville Greek Festival at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church features Greek-inspired food and drinks such as gyros, dolmades, moussaka, baklava, Greek coffee, Greek beer, My Big Fat Greek wine, and more. There will also be dancers, vendors, and live music each day. Admission is $3 and parking is free. Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Information

SATURDAY, SEPT. 8

Lesson on the Harpeth

Come join Harpeth Conservancy & Nashville Zoo for our second Lesson on the Harpeth. We’ll be surveying crayfish and insects with experts from Harpeth Conservancy and the Zoo. You’ll get the chance to get up close and personal with the Harpeth River critters. Eastern Flank Battlefield, 1368 Eastern Flank Circle. Free & open to all ages. Weather permitting in case of rain and/or high water. Information

Kidsville Family Festival and Blooma’s Bellyrama Family Yoga Fest

A fun-filled day of crafts, games, music, fitness and more. Centennial Park. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Information

Dragon Boat Festival

The Cumberland River Dragon Boat Festival celebrates the importance of the Cumberland River to the city of Nashville. The stretch of river downtown once was polluted. Thanks to the work of the Cumberland River Compact and others it has been cleaned up and is a great place to spend the day. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. East Bank Landing. To organize or join a team

Unite the Nations: A Meal Together

The Nations Neighborhood Association and St. Luke’s Community House invites all Nations neighbors to dine together on Nashville’s longest table. The dinner is pay-as-you-can at the door. St. Luke’s Community House, 5601 New York Avenue. Live music, bounce house, crafts. 4-7 p.m. Information: https://www.unitethenations.org/ or www.stlch.org

Wine on the River

The “World Tour” theme will highlight beverages from various regions across the globe, including wine, beer and spirits. Food will be available for purchase from local restaurants. Live Music will be featured throughout the event. Fees: $59 and up. 3-7 p.m. 21+ event with valid ID required. No children or babies allowed. Information

THROUGH SEPT. 9

Shakespeare in the Park

Enjoy A Midsummer Night’s Dream at Centennial Park’s Bandshell each Thursday through Sunday, through Sept. 9. 6:30 p.m. pre-show entertainment with performance beginning at 7:30 p.m. Food and drink vendors open at 6 p.m. Free, but a $10 donation is suggested. Additional opportunity: Academy Park in Franklin, Sept. 13-16. Information

THROUGH SEPT. 16

County Fairs

Agricultural fairs are a tradition in Tennessee, and Middle Tennessee has plenty to choose from. Middle Tennessee fairs and dates include:

-- Through Sept. 9: Dickson County, 1053 Hwy 47E, Dickson. www.dicksonfair.com

-- Through Sept. 16: Tennessee State Fair, 500 Wedgewood Avenue, Nashville. http://www.tnstatefair.org

MONDAY, SEPT. 10

Gallatin Chamber of Commerce Membership Luncheon

Topic: Partnering with TNECD (TN Department of Economic & Community Development). Speaker: Brooxie Carlton, TNECD Deputy Assistant Commissioner. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Epic Event Center, 392 West Main Street. Reservation Deadline is always at noon on the Friday prior to the luncheon. Fee: Chamber members $18 for reservations made by noon on the previous Friday; $20 with reservations after the deadline; $25 at the door. Non-members $25. Information

Job Fair

Holiday Inn & Suites Nashville Downtown Convention Center is under construction and seeking workers for all positions, including front desk, engineering and housekeeping, as well as banquet and meeting professionals to service its more than 7,000 square feet of meeting space. The hotel will include a street-level restaurant, 4th & Peabody, so food and beverage staff including servers, bartenders, hosts, dishwashers, bar backs and culinary talent are also needed. Competitive salary and benefits, advancement opportunities, flexible schedules and free parking are available to team members. Individuals can also stop by the office at 600 4th Ave S to apply in person. Rocketown, 522 5th Ave. South, 1-7 p.m. Information and registration

REIN Event

Monthly Association Meeting. Featured speaker is Robyn Thompson, “The Queen of Rehab.” 5:30 p.m. Tech Hill Commons, 500 Interstate Blvd S, Suite 210, Nashville. Information or to register

TUESDAY, SEPT. 11

Chamber North Quarterly Meeting

Topic: Higher Education in North Nashville. Panel discussion featuring the panelists Laura Ward, director of adult talent initiatives, Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, Joseph Watkins, chief of staff, Fisk University, J. Kline, president, Watkins College of Art, Jessica Powell, director of community relations, Meharry Medical College, Jewell Winn, executive director for international programs and deputy chief diversity officer, Tennessee State University and LaShante Walker, provost, American Baptist College. Coffee and a light breakfast will be served. KraftCPAs PLLC, 555 Great Circle Road, Suite 200, Nashville. 8-9:30 a.m. Information

IBC Events & News

Bart Édes, the North American representative of the Asian Development Bank, will talk about the future of Asia Pacific economic integration and the local and regional impacts of the U.S. withdrawal from the TPP. Édes will also delve into the new role that Asian countries are taking on the international stage as the U.S. becomes more isolationist. Baker Donelson Special Events Center, 211 Commerce Street, First Floor. 8-9:30 a.m. $15 for members of Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, Tennessee World Affairs Council and TN-China Network. $20 Future member. Information and registration

Gallatin Chamber Networking Power Lunch

Extend your network, build relationships and break bread with fellow members of the Chamber on the second and fourth Tuesdays of every month. The restaurant location varies from week to week. All attendees are responsible for the cost of their own meal. Gallatin Country Club, 1501 E. Main Street. 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Information: 452-4000

Williamson 101

Attend our next Williamson 101 to learn how to maximize your partnership. Discover the many ways to get involved. We’ll show you how at this fun, educational meeting where you will learn about Williamson, Inc. and meet other new and existing partners. Light refreshments will be served. Fee: Free. Williamson, Inc. Office, 5005 Meridian Blvd., Suite 150, Franklin. 3:30-5 p.m. Information

Women in Business Summit

Enjoy breakfast while the keynote speaker discusses the importance of being empowered and motivating others, and then stay and learn more during three WIB Talks. Each WIB Talk will feature a new speaker with their own topic that will help you become the driver of your career, improve your professional presence and learn how to influence colleagues, peers and senior leaders. The Barn at Sycamore Farms, 4866 Murfreesboro Road. 8-11 a.m. Fee: Business Partner-$55, Guests-$75. Information

Williamson 101

Learn how to make a difference with your Williamson, Inc., partnership. Attend Williamson 101 to learn how to maximize your partnership. Light refreshments served. This event is for new and current partners as well as those interested in joining. Registration required. Williamson, Inc. Office, 5005 Meridian Boulevard, suite 150. 3:30-5 p.m. Information

THURSDAY, SEPT. 13

Downtown Connect Quarterly Coffee

With 81 percent of Nashvillians driving to work alone, Nashville Connector is our community’s new one-stop shop to help you and your employees explore options and plan a better commute. The team at Nashville Connector is available to help you explore all of your transportation options as downtown Nashville continues to change and grow. There will be a short presentation from Nashville Connector’s Miranda Clements, followed by a panel discussion with downtown businesses who are currently offering a variety of transportation benefits to their employees. Join the Nashville Downtown Partnership and Nashville Area of Commerce to learn about Nashville’s new transportation resource, Nashville Connector. 8-9:30 a.m. Fee: free, but registration required. Information

2018 Power of Ten Regional Summit

Theme: Where we want to live. The community development summit for citizens of Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Montgomery, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson, and Wilson counties. Drawing hundreds of leaders from both the public and private sector, the event engages citizens across the ten-county area to find ways to create a stronger region and communities in which they want to live. The program will showcase progress of three Middle Tennessee towns in the process of revitalizing their downtowns - Dickson, Gallatin, and Lebanon. Keynote speaker and author Ryan Gravel will discuss how the Atlanta Beltline greenway project became the catalyst for urban transformation, what it means and why it matters. The author of “Where We Want to Live,’’ Gravel speaks to the intimate relationship of infrastructure and culture and will share insights from his work, including his recently completed Atlanta City Design. Music City Center, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Information and registration

Nolensville Business Luncheon

Nolensville principles will provide an overview of programs and events in addition to unique partnerships between the business community and the schools. Speaker: Bill Harlin, principal, Nolensville High School. Nolensville High School, 1600 Summerlyn Drive, Nolensville. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Information

Street Eats

Enjoy a gathering of up to 20 local food trucks parked along Deaderick Street between 4th Avenue North and 5th Avenue North every Thursday. The trucks serve lunch from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Information

SEPT. 14-16

Music City Food and Wine Festival

Your favorite Nashville restaurants in one place. Limited tickets available for this event. Friday, 6-10 p.m. $165; Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. $165, Sunday, $85 Gospel Bruch. This event is for those 21 years and older. Information

SATURDAY, SEPT 15

VA Workshop For Veterans

Tennessee Valley Healthcare System will host a couple’s workshop for veterans at the Veterans Recovery Center, 260 Glenis Drive. The workshop will focus on improving communication to build stronger bonds, and is appropriate for couples who have been in a relationship for at least six months. Workshop topics will include recognizing strengths, managing and appreciating individual differences, handling emotional sensitivities from the past and managing stress as a team. Check-in will begin at 8 a.m., and the workshop should conclude by 5 p.m. Lunch will be provided. Seating is limited for this free event. Register at http://bit.ly/tvhscouples before September 13.

SEPT. 15-16

REIN Event

2 Day Workshop with Robyn Thompson. Learn how to turn foreclosures, estate sales and unwanted houses into fast cash. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. each day. Tech Hill Commons, 500 Interstate Blvd S, Suite 210, Nashville. Fee: $37 member early registration, $47 member, and $97 guests. Information or to register

SATURDAY, SEPT. 15

Dog Day Festival

Mutt Strutt 5k, dog art and crafts, a kids’ zone, pet portraits, contests, music and food. Centennial Park, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $5 suggested donation for adults. Kids 10 and under free. Benefits Nashville Humane Association. Information

SUNDAY, SEPT. 16

Jazz on the Cumberland

This summer concert series is held once a month on Sundays May through November. Bring your blanket and lawn chairs to enjoy some of the best local, regional and national jazz artists. There will be food trucks and concessions available at each concert, and $5 parking in Lot R of the LP Field. This is an alcohol-free event. 5:30-8 p.m. Cumberland Park, 592 1st Street. Information

Additional 2018 Dates:

-- October 21

-- November 11

SEPTEMBER 22-23

Pilgrimage Festival

A two-day music and cultural festival at the Park at Harlinsdale Farm. Limited quantities of passes available for 2 day pass, $210, Sunday only $125. 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Information