» Subscribe Today!
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 35 | Friday, August 31, 2018

Stocks mostly lower as tech companies dip

Updated 9:17AM
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are mostly lower as technology companies lag the rest of the market for a second day.

Social media companies slipped at the start of Congressional hearings where executives from Facebook and Twitter will testify about their efforts to prevent disinformation and election meddling.

Facebook dipped 0.5 percent and Twitter fell 1.9 percent.

The U.S. and Canada are scheduled to resume talks about a trade deal that would replace the North American Free Trade Agreement.

The S&P 500 index gave up 3 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,893. The Nasdaq composite shed 27 points, or 0.3 percent, to 8,064.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up, however, rising 16 points, or 0.6 percent, to 25,969.

