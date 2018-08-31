Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 42 | NO. 35 | Friday, August 31, 2018

Tennessee board to probe Metro Schools misconduct reporting

Updated 7:00AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee education officials are reviewing whether a Nashville schools complied with reporting requirements when educators were disciplined or placed on administrative leave last school year.

The Tennessean quotes state board of education spokeswoman Elizabeth Tullos as saying officials will assess whether cases went unreported by Nashville public schools.

Nashville Director of Schools Shawn Joseph is required by law to report certain misconduct by educators who are suspended, fired or resign, including student-involved cases. A July law includes punishment for not reporting certain misconduct cases.

A Nashville school district list shows 19 teachers suspended, fired or resigned after district investigations, and two recommended for review of termination. One was reported to the state.

District spokeswoman Dawn Rutledge says a handful of cases should've been reported to the state, but weren't.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0