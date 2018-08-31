Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
VOL. 42 | NO. 35 | Friday, August 31, 2018

Blackburn names Jim Haslam II, Smith campaign finance chairs

Updated 1:03PM
NASHVILLE (AP) — Republican Marsha Blackburn has named Pilot Corporation founder Jim Haslam II and construction company leader Steve Smith as her Senate campaign's finance chairmen.

The picks came Tuesday in the congresswoman's critical red-state race against Democratic ex-Gov. Phil Bredesen, who is courting moderate Republicans.

Haslam founded the Pilot gas station chain in 1958. He has held finance roles for Howard Baker for Senate, Lamar Alexander for governor, Bill Frist for Senate and former President George W. Bush's Tennessee campaign. His son is Republican Gov. Bill Haslam.

Smith is chairman of Haury & Smith Contractors. He has served in finance leadership for Alexander's Senate and presidential bids. He was a top Bush fundraiser, national finance chairman for Frist's leadership committee and state finance chairman for Randy Boyd's losing gubernatorial bid this year.

