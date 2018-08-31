Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
VOL. 42 | NO. 35 | Friday, August 31, 2018

Tennessee gov's spokeswoman named communications director

NASHVILLE (AP) — The top spokeswoman for Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam has been promoted to serve as his director of communications.

A release by the governor's administration says Haslam has picked press secretary Jennifer Donnals to become the office's director of communications in his last few months in office. Haslam is approaching his two-term limit as governor.

Donnals will serve as the governor's chief communications adviser and strategist, including oversight of communications for senior staff, Cabinet and state departments. The Thursday release says Donnals has served as Haslam's press secretary since 2015.

The Ohio University graduate started her career as a broadcast journalist and later became the communications director for the Shelby County district attorney's office. She then joined Haslam's administration as communications director for the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security.

