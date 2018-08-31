Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 35 | Friday, August 31, 2018

Lady Vols dismiss former Murfreesboro Riverdale star

KNOXVILLE (AP) — Tennessee has dismissed guard Anastasia Hayes from its women's basketball team.

Lady Vols coach Holly Warlick said Friday in a school release that the 5-foot-7 sophomore from Murfreesboro, Tennessee, was dismissed due to a violation of team rules. The nature of the violation wasn't specified.

Hayes was named the SEC's sixth woman of the year as a freshman last season. She scored 9.3 points per game to rank fourth on the team. Hayes also averaged 3.5 assists, 2.5 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 24.3 minutes.

Her exit means that Tennessee will return only one of its four top scorers from the team that went 25-8 and reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament last season.

Tennessee opens the season Nov. 11 by hosting Presbyterian.

