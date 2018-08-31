Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 42 | NO. 35 | Friday, August 31, 2018

Bredesen TV spot: Group's attack ad 'full of flat-out lies'

Updated 5:26AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Phil Bredesen is running a TV commercial that says an attack ad against him by the Koch network is "full of flat-out lies."

In a new TV and digital ad Thursday, the former governor also addresses his opponent, Republican Congresswoman Marsha Blackburn, saying she has been "in Washington 16 years now and frankly this ad shows it."

The commercial responds to an Americans for Prosperity ad released Wednesday.

Bredesen's ad says he and his wife never lived in the governor's mansion. The attack says he used $9 million on mansion upgrades and $4 million on an underground meeting hall.

Bredesen's ad hits back against the group's claim that he supported higher gas and sales taxes as governor, when in fact those didn't increase under him.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0