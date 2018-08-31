Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 42 | NO. 35 | Friday, August 31, 2018

Tennessee to halt Labor Day weekend highway lane closures

Updated 5:24AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee is halting lane closures on interstates and state highways during the Labor Day Weekend.

The state Department of Transportation says lane closures will pause from noon on Friday until 6 a.m. on Tuesday. Department Commissioner John Schroer says the state wants to ensure travelers get to their destinations quickly and safely during a busy travel time.

The department says workers will still be on site in many construction zones, so drivers should obey posted speed limits. Penalties for speeding in work zones with workers present increase from $250 to $500, plus court fees and possible increases in insurance premiums.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0