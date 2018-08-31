Trump to sign executive order on retirement security Friday

VOL. 42 | NO. 35 | Friday, August 31, 2018

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will be signing an executive order Friday that the White House says is aimed at strengthening Americans' retirement security.

The White House declined to provide details on the order, but said it was part of a larger plan to promote programs that enhance retirement security and expand access to retirement savings plans.

Trump is expected to sign the order and deliver remarks at an event at the Harris Conference Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta and Small Business Administration head Linda McMahon are also expected to attend.

The Charlotte Observer says Trump will also be headlining a fundraiser for two Republican congressional candidates, Mark Harris and Rep. Ted Budd, while he's in town.