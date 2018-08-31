Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 42 | NO. 35 | Friday, August 31, 2018

Trump to sign executive order on retirement security Friday

Updated 2:55PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will be signing an executive order Friday that the White House says is aimed at strengthening Americans' retirement security.

The White House declined to provide details on the order, but said it was part of a larger plan to promote programs that enhance retirement security and expand access to retirement savings plans.

Trump is expected to sign the order and deliver remarks at an event at the Harris Conference Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta and Small Business Administration head Linda McMahon are also expected to attend.

The Charlotte Observer says Trump will also be headlining a fundraiser for two Republican congressional candidates, Mark Harris and Rep. Ted Budd, while he's in town.