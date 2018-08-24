Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 42 | NO. 34 | Friday, August 24, 2018

China says it will move at own pace despite US pressure

Updated 7:00AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

BEIJING (AP) — China will make economic changes at its own pace regardless of U.S. pressure, and their worsening dispute over technology policy can only be solved through negotiations as equals, a Commerce Ministry spokesman said Thursday.

The comments reinforced Beijing's rejection of U.S. demands to scale back technology plans Washington says violate China's free-trade commitments and might erode American industrial leadership.

The spokesman, Gao Feng, gave no indication of plans for more negotiations over the conflict, which threatens to chill global trade and economic growth.

"No matter what measures the United States takes to exert pressure, China will proceed with reform and opening up at its own pace," Gao said.

The two sides have raised tariffs on $50 billion of each other's products in the battle over Chinese plans for state-led creation of champions in robotics, electric cars and other technologies.

The Trump administration is poised to add penalties on an additional $200 billion of Chinese goods and Beijing has threatened to retaliate.

Talks last week in Washington ended with no indication of progress.

"Dialogue and consultation based on equality and good faith is the only correct choice for resolving Chinese-U.S. trade frictions," Gao said. He said the two sides "maintain contact" but gave no details.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0