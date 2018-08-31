Hardaway Construction gets new owner, CEO

VOL. 42 | NO. 35 | Friday, August 31, 2018

Construction executive David Frazier has acquired Hardaway Construction Corporation, which has served Middle Tennessee for 95 years, and will serve as its new CEO.

Frazier, who joined Hardaway Construction in 2017 as president, has purchased the firm from the Hardaway Family nearly a century after it was founded by L. Hall Hardaway in 1924.

“I am humbled and excited to lead a firm with such deep roots in Nashville and one that has played a vital role in helping the city become what it is today,” said David Frazier, owner and CEO of Hardaway Construction.

“We are starting a new era at Hardaway Construction, and we will embark on it with a tremendous appreciation of the Hardaway family, the firm’s history and the impact it has made across Middle Tennessee.

“Having served as president for over a year, I am energized about the talented team and fantastic clients we have in place and the opportunity Hardaway Construction has for future growth.”

A native Nashvillian, Frazier graduated from Montgomery Bell Academy prior to earning a degree in mechanical engineering from the U.S. Naval Academy.

Following his service, Frazier returned to Nashville and earned a master’s in engineering and construction management from Vanderbilt University. His work in construction management includes such notable projects as the Gaylord Opryland Resort and the Nashville Westin.

Frazier serves on the board of directors for the Associated General Contractors of Middle Tennessee.

Companies partner to expand broadband

Middle Tennessee Electric and United Communications are partnering to expand broadband to underserved areas in Tennessee.

The companies will combine resources and experience to offer affordable, high-speed internet services to members and customers. The initiative is already under way and full implementation will be a multi-year process. The partnership will prioritize implementation in areas with the highest demand.

“We’re proud to be the first electric cooperative to pursue a partnership of this kind in Tennessee and answer the calls we have long heard from our members. They want and need access to broadband service,” says Chris Jones, president and CEO of Middle Tennessee Electric.

Dallas entrepreneur gives Fisk $3M gift

Fisk University will receive a $3 million gift from Dallas businessman and philanthropist Roland G. Parrish, one of the largest gifts in the school’s history.

This donation will fund the construction of the new Roland G. Parrish Center for Career Planning and Development with classrooms, conference rooms and other spaces.

“I believe in the Fisk future and the University’s leadership. Fisk’s extraordinary history is well documented. I am excited about its future and the impact this will have on students for generations to come,” says Parrish. “My hope is that this gift will inspire others to get even more engaged.

“The campus has been void of construction for a number of years. It takes something like this to remind people that Fisk is about succeeding, not surviving. The sky is the limit for Fisk.”

For the second year in a row, Fisk has posted record fundraising totals. The unaudited 2017-2018 fundraising totals exceeded $7.7 million (excluding private grants) and alumni giving participation increased to over 33 percent.

Marquee Dental growth reaches 27 practices

Nashville-based Marquee Dental Partners, a dental support organization, has grown to 27 dental practices in Tennessee, Alabama and Kentucky.

“Marquee Dental’s growth has been propelled by our innovative business model focused on promoting the happiness of our dentists, who provide world-class services to our patients. Marquee truly operates in service to its dentists, versus the other way around,” says Fred Ward, Marquee Dental CEO.

After launching less than three years ago, Marquee Dental’s first acquisition was Embassy Dental, an operator of seven practices in Nashville and surrounding areas. Additional multi-location acquisitions have included Save-On Dental, with practices in five Alabama communities, and MidTN Dentistry (formerly Northcutt), with eight practices in the Nashville area.

Columbia announces new tourism slogan

Columbia has launched its new tourism brand “Visit Columbia TN,” the first-ever tourism initiative for the city.

The launch unveiled the new website, VisitColumbiaTn.com, a visitor guide, and the brand creative behind the new look.

The launch, led by Columbia’s Tourism and Marketing Director Kellye Murphy, comes as she completes her first year with the city.

“I am excited to have the brand in place so we can get down to the business of marketing Columbia,” Murphy says. “Travelers are expert, savvy shoppers when it comes to discovering authentic travel experiences.

“ The new website and guide will provide them with the best inspiration and information to plan their visit to Columbia.”

Sometimes referred to as “Muletown,” a nickname adopted from the annual Mule Day celebration dating back to the 1800s, Columbia is known for its classic, vibrant downtown along the Duck River just blocks from the Columbia Arts District.

VisuWell announces new partnership

TeleHealth Solutions and VisuWell, headquartered in Nashville, have formed a partnership to expedite

the expansion of VisuWell’s telemedicine platform within the healthcare industry.

VisuWell also recently announced the completion of a new round of funding, which should further fuel sales growth and market expansion.

Investors include Longmeadow Capital of Longmeadow, Mass., and Point Judith Capital of Boston, among other participants.

Formerly known as WeCounsel, VisuWell modernizes today’s healthcare provider organizations through a platform that enables consumer-friendly access, facilitates engagement and extends virtual care delivery to better meet the needs of patients at reduced costs.

Inc. 5000 list includes Vaco for 12th time

Vaco, a talent and solutions firm specializing in executive search, consulting, permanent placement, and strategic staffing based in Nashville was ranked by Inc. magazine on its 37th annual Inc. 5000.

The list is a ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies.

This marks the 12th consecutive year Vaco has been included on the Inc. 5000 list since the company’s founding in 2002.

In its 16 years, Vaco has grown to 40 offices globally, with more than 800-plus employees, 4,300 consultants and $480M in revenue.

Airport Authority picks Fraport USA

The Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority has selected Fraport USA to manage and develop the concessions program for Nashville International Airport.

Over the term of the contract, Fraport will enhance the shopping and dining experience for more than 14 million passengers.

Expected to begin in early 2019, the 10-year agreement covers the design, construction, lease and management of more than 130,000 square feet of concessions space in the airport’s four concourses.

The reimagined program will offer a mix of the best local to global brands and celebrate Nashville’s rich cultural heritage and thriving music and arts scene.

Midstate cities to be given parks grants

Nashville, Gallatin and Springfield are among the cities that will receive parks funding from the state.

Gov. Bill Haslam and Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation Commissioner Shari Meghreblian recently announced a series of grants totaling more than $15 million to help fund parks and recreation projects in Tennessee communities.

Nashville will receive $500,000 for the development of Aaittafama’ Archaeological Park, a prehistoric village near Forest Hills.

Phase I includes construction of a parking lot with ADA accessible parking, ADA accessible walkways and recreational trail, and an events field. These initial developments will include site amenities, necessary site work, as well as native landscaping and signage to establish the land as an archaeological park.

Gallatin will receive $500,000 for ballfields to include bleachers, lights, fencing, walkways, dugouts, scoreboard, artificial turf and backstop along with concessions/restrooms to include building, equipment and picnic tables, and press box to include building and equipment.

Springfield will receive $500,000 for phase II development improvements at MLK Park.

These will include a large playground area with ADA-complaint features, compliant safety surface material, playground lighting, a covered plaza with shade sail structures for parents and children, two multi-purpose fields with bleachers and an ADA-compliant viewing area, a perimeter trail and landscaping.