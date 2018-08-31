Sherrard Roe hires Wood as associate

VOL. 42 | NO. 35 | Friday, August 31, 2018

Wood

Attorney Talley K. Wood has joined Sherrard Roe Voigt & Harbison as an associate, announced founding member Tom Sherrard.

Wood was previously an associate at Bass, Berry & Sims, PLC, in the Corporate & Securities practice. She is a member of the American Health Lawyers Association.

Wood earned her J.D. at Duke University School of Law, where she was the managing editor of the Duke Journal of Gender Law and Policy and received a superior commitment to pro bono award. She holds a degree in political science from Wake Forest University.

Takacs Named to 2019 Best Lawyers List

Takacs

Timothy L. Takacs has been selected for the 13th consecutive year to the 2019 The Best Lawyers of America list in the elder law category.

Takacs is the architect of the Life Care Planning, a philosophical approach to elder law that features a team of attorneys, nurses, social workers, insurance experts, public benefits specialists and others who work together to help families deal with the personal, financial and legal challenges created by long life, chronic illness and disability.

Cicayda names Massey chief revenue officer

Massey

Cicayda has named Scott Massey chief revenue officer. He will be responsible for establishing a fully integrated sales system, along with growing revenue and profitability.

Massey first started working with Cicayda a year ago, providing sales consulting services. Prior to Cicayda, Massey served as managing director of C3D Medical and as divisional vice president for Lab Source LLC.

Cicayda, founded in 2012 in Nashville, provides cloud-based analytics, eDiscovery and legal hold technology solutions to serve the global needs of law firms and corporations.

Wellview Health announces operations, reporting director

Tilson

Wellview Health has added Derrall Tilson as director of operations and reporting, a newly created position.

Tilson brings experience in health care process improvement and project management to help ensure that day-to-day operations align with the company’s strategic goals for healthcare navigation and management.

Tilson’s track record in process improvement and project management includes both special needs plan and STARS projects with Cigna-Healthspring, as well as administrative management with Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He also served for eight years as a combat medic with the Tennessee Army National Guard.

Senior Ride Nashville taps development director

Sullivan

Jessica Sullivan has joined Senior Ride Nashville, a transportation alternative and assisted ride service for seniors, as the development and partnership director.

In her new role, Sullivan will be responsible for growing Senior Ride Nashville’s partnerships and corporate volunteer relationships in the Davidson County community, as well as managing funding efforts.

Sullivan joins Senior Ride Nashville after working for GCR Advisors, LLC, as a risk and claims consultant. Prior to joining GCR Advisors, she served as a grant manager for three years at Chattanooga Area Food Bank. There, she was responsible for managing the organization’s grant portfolio, community outreach and communication.

Sullivan earned a degree in nonprofit administration and child development from the University of Memphis and her J.D. degree from the University of Memphis Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law.

Senior Ride Nashville currently serves the West Nashville, Bellevue, Madison, Donelson and Old Hickory communities, with long-term plans to expand service to other areas.

DNI Corp appoints Honeybone president

Honeybone

DNI Corp., which provides direct mail fulfillment and statement processing services for businesses, utilities and government offices, has added the role of company president, tapping Andrew Honeybone for this new position.

Honeybone joins DNI from Bridgestone Americas, where he most recently served as vice president of human resources. Prior to Bridgestone, he also held roles of increasing responsibility at Dollar General, General Mills and General Electric.

Honeybone joins CEO Jono Huddleston in leading DNI, which purchased the company from its original founders in December of 2008. Honeybone and Huddleston first met as classmates at Vanderbilt University’s Owen Graduate School of Management more than 16 years ago.

During the past 10 years, DNI has added statement processing and electronic billing services to complement its legacy direct mail fulfillment services that have been the bedrock of its operations for more than three decades.

Auctioneer finishes 3rd at NAA Championship

Cash

Murfreesboro’s Jay Cash recently finished third among 62 male competitors at the 2018 National Auctioneers Association International Auctioneer Championship.

Cash earned the right compete in the contest last December when he was named the 2018 Tennessee Auctioneers Association Bid Calling Champion. This was his first year competing at the national level.

IAC competitors are judged on their presentation, chant, voice timbre, body language and other performance elements of effective auctioneering. Finals participants are also judged on their answers of interview questions. The revered competition was held in a single day, in front of approximately 1,100 attendees, with tens of thousands of observers catching part of the NAA IAC Live! webcast through Facebook and YouTube.

Cash is a second-generation auctioneer and is licensed in nine states.

Crosslin hires Chaffin, Smith as principals

Chaffin

Crosslin has added two longtime Nashville business leaders as principals in fast-growing areas within the company. Ward Chaffin joins as principal of the company’s accounting and business solutions group, and Jeff Smith joins Crosslin as a tax principal.

Chaffin brings more than 25 years of experience to the position, most recently working as director of finance at Education Networks of America. He also served as corporate controller for Women’s Health Partners and in audit positions for Arthur Andersen.

Smith

He earned his MBA from the Owen Graduate School of Management at Vanderbilt University and a degree in business administration from the University of Notre Dame. Chaffin is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Smith brings more than 20 years of tax experience to the company, most recently working as a tax partner for a regional accounting firm.

Smith earned a degree in business administration from Belmont University. He also is a recent graduate of the Rainmaker Academy and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, Tennessee Society of Certified Public Accountants and the Belmont University Alumni Association.

Red Seal Homes expands Nashville sales team

Cunningham

Red Seal Homes, a custom townhome and community developer, has named Rebecca Cunningham as its area sales manager. Cunningham will lead sales for all Red Seal developments that will be coming online in the Middle Tennessee area within the next year.

A Nashville native, Cunningham previously served as a team agent for the Milam Group at Fridrich & Clark Realty before creating a boutique real estate brand called “The Local Expert” in affiliation with Bradford Real Estate and association with the Richardson Group. She also has a background in public relations and events management, working in events and media relations capacities for The Sutler restaurant and fashion brand alice + olivia.

Gilliam joins Lose Design as senior project manager

Gilliam

Robert Gilliam has joined Lose Design as senior project manager and will lead projects for the firm’s Nashville, Knoxville and Atlanta offices.

Gilliam has been managing Tennessee Board of Regents’ design and construction projects for universities, community colleges and Tennessee Colleges of Applied Technology throughout middle and east Tennessee for approximately four decades. Gilliam will be based in the firm’s Knoxville office.

Projects Gilliam has led include the science buildings at MTSU and Tennessee Tech University, the campus of Pellissippi State Community College, multiple university libraries, the nursing buildings at MTSU and TTU, East Tennessee State University’s WETS-FM radio station building and the observatories at MTSU, ETSU and Roane State Community College.

For the past 18 months, Gilliam worked in Oak Ridge handling projects in East Tennessee for the Tennessee Board of Regents. Gilliam started his career in 1979 as a project manager in the Tennessee State Architects Office managing Tennessee Board of Regents projects. In 1982, Gilliam was hired directly by TBR to manage design and construction for vocational schools.

Gilliam is a graduate of the University of Tennessee Knoxville with a B.A. in Architecture.

FBMM promotes 4 team members

FBMM has promoted Emma DeWeese and Jana Horvath to account executive, and Brianna Joyce and Ashley Kennedy to senior account assistant.

DeWeese began working at Flood, Bumstead, McCready & McCarthy in 2016 and is now an account executive. She graduated from Fordham University in 2016 with a degree in business administration.

Horvath joined the FBMM team in 2014 and has been promoted to account executive. She served as an office manager and bookkeeper at Marking Impressions Corp. prior to her time at FBMM. Horvath graduated with a degree in finance from MTSU.

Joyce also has been with FBMM since 2016 and is now a senior account assistant. Her previous work experience includes serving as an accounts payable specialist at Endless Edge and finance specialist at Fox Chapel Yacht Club. She received her bachelor’s degree in sports, arts and entertainment management from Point Park University.

Kennedy came to FBMM in 2016 and is now a senior account assistant. She has nine years of professional experience in the music industry. Before her time at FBMM, she worked at Vector Management as an executive assistant and helped manage day-to-day operations for artists. Kennedy graduated from Belmont University with a degree in music business.