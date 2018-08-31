VOL. 42 | NO. 35 | Friday, August 31, 2018

Music at The Market. The Natchez Hills Winery at The Market features a tasting room and free music on the outdoor patio stage Friday showcasing new and rising Nashville talent. It is located in the Nashville Farmers Market on Rosa Parks Blvd on the south side of Germantown. 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd. Information

SATURDAY, SEPT. 1

First Saturday Art Crawl

Art galleries throughout downtown host receptions and art openings, presenting local and world-renowned artists and artwork. The galleries offer rare opportunities to view diverse exhibitions featuring every genre of art. Admission: Free. Most galleries serve free wine and other refreshments. 6-9 p.m. Information

SEPT. 1-2

Mud Run Nashville

5K with 18-plus obstacles and a 10K with 30-plus obstacles. Both courses are military-style courses for runners 12 years and older. Runners younger than 18 must have waiver signed by an adult and be accompanied by an adult during the entire race. $40 kids mud run, $80 for all other races. Tap Root Farm, 4099 Clovercroft Road, Franklin. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Information

Life in Jackson’s Tennessee

Explore life in Pres. Andrew Jackson’s time and the issues that shaped the frontier. On Saturday, stop by the Cabin by the Spring and sample the foods made as the seasons changed and garden harvest dwindled. Sunday afternoon, sit under the trees and debate the politics of the time with two local Nashville residents. 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Sunday 1-5 p.m. The Hermitage, 4580 Rachel’s Lane, Nashville. This event is free with general admission. Information

Additional Hermitage events:

-- Middle Tennessee Celtic Festival: Sept. 7, 5-9 p.m., Sept. 8, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

-- Painting with the President: Sept. 11, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Space is limited for this event.

THROUGH SEPT. 1

Live on the Green

Friday’s lineup, 5:15-11 p.m., includes Mikky Ekko, Theo Katzman, Elliot Root, X Ambassadors, Waker, The Foxies and Republican Hair. Saturday’s lineup, 2:15-11 p.m., includes Rayland Baxter, Lissie, ZZ Ward, Matt and Kim, Jimmy Eat World, Arlie, Paul McDonald, LUTHI, Jackson Bruck & The Dukes of Hume, and Natalie Prass. Kids Fest 1-2:30 p.m. Free. VIP tickets available for $80, $150. Metro Courthouse. Full artist line up, schedule

TUESDAY, SEPT. 4

Deals, Deals, Deals Focus Group

Find where investors find and sell deals, as well as the mechanics of various deals. 6:30 p.m. REIN Center, 4525 Harding Rd, Suite 200, Nashville. Information, registration

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 5

Coffee & Connect

Gallatin Emerging Talent’s Mission is to unite local young professionals by empowering them to get inspired, connected and involved with like-minded people through the context of relationship. Govan’s Coffee Shop, 116 N. Water Ave. 7:30-8:30 a.m. First and third Wednesday of each month. Information

Williamson Chamber Leads Exchange

A facilitated, casual, members-only networking opportunity. Limited to 30 participants. Bring business cards, brochures and product samples to share with other participants. Lunch meeting option, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Williamson, Inc., 5005 Meridian Blvd, Suite #150. Lunch provided by Menu Maker Catering. Afternoon meeting off-site, The Heritage, 900 Heritage Way, Brentwood. 3:30-5 p.m. Registration required. This is a free, members-only event. Information

Chamber East Networking Coffee

Join business and community leaders in East Nashville for the Chamber East monthly networking coffee and community update. Topic: Health and Wellness. Guest speakers represent the Governor’s Foundation on Health and Wellness, Metro Nashville Public Works, WeGo Public Transit, and businesses sharing their employee health and wellness practices/programs. East Nashville YMCA-Margaret Maddox Family, 2624 Gallatin Road, Nashville. 8:15-8:30 a.m. networking, 8:30-9:30 a.m. Registration is requested. Free for Chamber members, future members (3 or more visits): $20. Information: mwortendyke@nashvillechamber.com, www.nashvillechamber.com

THURSDAY, SEPT. 6

Member Orientation

Learn about member benefits and involvement opportunities from Chamber staff, as well as how member businesses play a role in the Chamber’s mission of creating regional economic prosperity. Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, 211 Commerce Street, Suite 100. 11:30 a.m. registration, 11:50 a.m. program. Lunch provided. Fee: complimentary to new Chamber members. Registration required. Information

Street Eats

Enjoy a gathering of up to 20 local food trucks parked along Deaderick Street between 4th Avenue North and 5th Avenue North every Thursday. The trucks serve lunch from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Information

NPT Reports Town Hall

NPT is hosting Youth & Violence: NPT Reports Town Hall, NPT’s Studio A. The public forum will discuss what is being done to address the public health crisis emerging around youth and violence, including violence experienced by or inflicted on young people. This event will be recorded for later broadcast. 6-8 p.m. NPT, Studio A, 161 Rains Ave. Fee: Free but RSVP required. Information

SEPT. 7-9

Greek Festival

The 31st annual Nashville Greek Festival at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church features Greek-inspired food and drinks such as gyros, dolmades, moussaka, baklava, Greek coffee, Greek beer, My Big Fat Greek wine, and more. There will also be dancers, vendors, and live music each day. Admission is $3 and parking is free. Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Information

SATURDAY, SEPT. 8

Kidsville Family Festival and Blooma’s Bellyrama Family Yoga Fest

A fun-filled day of crafts, games, music, fitness and more. Centennial Park. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Information

Dragon Boat Festival

The Cumberland River Dragon Boat Festival celebrates the importance of the Cumberland River to the city of Nashville. The stretch of river downtown once was polluted. Thanks to the work of the Cumberland River Compact and others it has been cleaned up and is a great place to spend the day. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. East Bank Landing. To organize or join a team

Unite the Nations: A meal together

The Nations Neighborhood Association and St. Luke’s Community House invites all Nations neighbors to dine together on Nashville’s longest table. The dinner is pay-as-you-can at the door. St. Luke’s Community House, 5601 New York Avenue. Live music, bounce house, crafts. 4-7 p.m. Information: https://www.unitethenations.org/ or www.stlch.org

SATURDAY, SEPT. 8

Wine on the River

The “World Tour” theme will highlight beverages from various regions across the globe, including wine, beer and spirits. Food will be available for purchase from local restaurants. Live Music will be featured throughout the event. Fees: $59 and up. 3-7 p.m. 21+ event with valid ID required. No children or babies allowed. Information

THROUGH SEPT. 9

Shakespeare in the Park

Enjoy A Midsummer Night’s Dream at Centennial Park’s Bandshell each Thursday through Sunday, through Sept. 9. 6:30 p.m. pre-show entertainment with performance beginning at 7:30 p.m. Food and drink vendors open at 6 p.m. Free, but a $10 donation is suggested. Additional opportunity: Academy Park in Franklin, Sept. 13-16. Information

THROUGH SEPT. 16

County Fairs

Agricultural fairs are a tradition in Tennessee, and Middle Tennessee has plenty to choose from. Middle Tennessee fairs and dates include:

-- Through Sept. 1: Maury County, 1018 Maury County Park, Columbia. www.maurycountyfair.com

-- Sept. 4-9: Dickson County, 1053 Hwy 47E, Dickson. www.dicksonfair.com

-- Sept. 7-16: Tennessee State Fair, 500 Wedgewood Avenue, Nashville. http://tnstatefair.org

MONDAY, SEPT. 10

Job Fair

Holiday Inn & Suites Nashville Downtown Convention Center is under construction and seeking workers for all positions, including front desk, engineering and housekeeping, as well as banquet and meeting professionals to service its more than 7,000 square feet of meeting space. The hotel will include a street-level restaurant, 4th & Peabody, so food and beverage staff including servers, bartenders, hosts, dishwashers, bar backs and culinary talent are also needed. Competitive salary and benefits, advancement opportunities, flexible schedules and free parking are available to team members. Individuals can also stop by the office at 600 4th Ave S to apply in person. Rockertown, 522 5th Ave. South, 1-7 p.m. Information and registration

REIN Event

Monthly Association Meeting. Featured speaker is Robyn Thompson, “The Queen of Rehab.” 5:30 p.m. Tech Hill Commons, 500 Interstate Blvd S, Suite 210, Nashville. Information or to register: reintn.org/calendar.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 11

Ibc Events & News

Asia and Regional Integration in the Midst of Global Uncertainty. Bart Édes, the North American Representative of the Asian Development Bank, will talk about the future of Asia Pacific economic integration and the local and regional impacts of the US’ withdrawal from the TPP. Édes will also delve into the new role that Asian countries are taking on the international stage as the U.S. becomes more isolationist. Baker Donelson Special Events Center, 211 Commerce Street, First Floor. 8-9:30 a.m. $15 for members of Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, Tennessee World Affairs Council and TN-China Network. $20 Future member. Information and registration

Gallatin Chamber Networking Power Lunch

Extend your network, build relationships and break bread with fellow members of the Chamber on the second and fourth Tuesdays of every month. The restaurant location varies from week to week. All attendees are responsible for the cost of their own meal. Gallatin Country Club, 1501 E. Main Street. 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Information: 452-4000

Women In Business Summit

Enjoy breakfast while the Keynote Speaker discusses the importance of being empowered and motivating others, and then stay and learn more during three WIB Talks. Each WIB Talk will feature a new speaker with their own topic that will help you become the driver of your career, improve your professional presence and learn how to influence colleagues, peers and senior leaders. The Barn at Sycamore Farms, 4866 Murfreesboro Road. 8-11 a.m. Fee: Business Partner-$55, Guests-$75. Information

Williamson 101

Learn how to make a difference with your Williamson, Inc., partnership. Attend Williamson 101 to learn how to maximize your partnership. Light refreshments served. This event is for new and current partners as well as those interested in joining. Registration required. Williamson, Inc. Office, 5005 Meridian Boulevard, suite 150. 3:30-5 p.m. Information

SEPT. 14-16

Music City Food and Wine Festival

Your favorite Nashville restaurants in one place. Limited tickets available for this event. Friday, 6-10 p.m. $165; Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. $165, Sunday, $85 Gospel Bruch. This event is for those 21 years and older. Information

SATURDAY, SEPT 15

VA Workshop For Veterans

Tennessee Valley Healthcare System will host a couple’s workshop for Veterans at the Veterans Recovery Center, 260 Glenis Drive. The workshop will focus on improving communication to build stronger bonds, and is appropriate for couples who have been in a relationship for at least six months. Workshop topics will include recognizing strengths, managing and appreciating individual differences, handling emotional sensitivities from the past and managing stress as a team. Check-in will begin at 8 a.m., and the workshop should conclude by 5 p.m. Lunch will be provided. Seating is limited for this free event. Register before Sept. 13.

SEPT. 15-16

REIN Event

2 Day Workshop with Robyn Thompson. Learn how to turn foreclosures, estate sales and unwanted houses into fast cash. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. each day. Tech Hill Commons, 500 Interstate Blvd S, Suite 210, Nashville. Fee: $37 member early registration, $47 member, and $97 guests. Information, registration

SUNDAY, SEPT. 16

Jazz on the Cumberland

This summer concert series is held once a month on Sundays May through November. Bring your blanket and lawn chairs to enjoy some of the best local, regional, and national jazz artists. There will be food trucks and concessions available at each concert, and $5 parking in Lot R of the LP Field. This is an alcohol-free event. 5:30-8 p.m. Cumberland Park, 592 1st Street. Information

Additional 2018 Dates: October 21, November 11