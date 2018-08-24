Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 34 | Friday, August 24, 2018

Auto components maker Faurecia to expand into Tennessee

SPRING HILL (AP) — Tennessee officials say automotive components manufacturer Faurecia Interior Systems plans to build a new facility in the state that will create more than 140 jobs.

Gov. Bill Haslam says in a Tuesday news release that Faurecia plans to invest $30 million in its Maury County project in Spring Hill.

Faurecia is among the largest companies in the automotive seating, interior systems and emissions control industries. The company plans to build a 145,000 square-foot facility that will make door panel assemblies.

Haslam says the auto sector is one of the state's strongest industries, with more than 135,000 workers in Tennessee.

Faurecia's global headquarters is in Nanterre, France. The company says it has 300 sites in 35 countries.

