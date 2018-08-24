Titans get linebacker Kamalei Correa in trade with Ravens

VOL. 42 | NO. 34 | Friday, August 24, 2018

NASHVILLE (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have acquired linebacker Kamalei Correa from the Baltimore Ravens for an undisclosed draft pick.

The Titans announced the trade Tuesday.

Correa was the 42nd pick overall in 2016 out of Boise State, and the 6-foot-3, 241-pound linebacker started four of his 25 games with Baltimore.

The linebacker had 20 sacks and 31½ tackles for loss at Boise State, and he played with Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota in high school in Hawaii.

___

