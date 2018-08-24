Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 34 | Friday, August 24, 2018

Titans get linebacker Kamalei Correa in trade with Ravens

Updated 10:33AM
NASHVILLE (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have acquired linebacker Kamalei Correa from the Baltimore Ravens for an undisclosed draft pick.

The Titans announced the trade Tuesday.

Correa was the 42nd pick overall in 2016 out of Boise State, and the 6-foot-3, 241-pound linebacker started four of his 25 games with Baltimore.

The linebacker had 20 sacks and 31½ tackles for loss at Boise State, and he played with Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota in high school in Hawaii.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

