Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 42 | NO. 34 | Friday, August 24, 2018

Tennessee GOP Sen. Ketron to resign, begin county mayor term

Updated 6:53AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee Senate Republican Caucus Chairman Bill Ketron is resigning at the end of the month to take office as a county mayor.

According to a news release, Ketron will resign Friday and will become Rutherford County mayor on Saturday. Ketron's legislative term wasn't set to expire for another two months.

The Murfreesboro Republican won his seat as county mayor during the Aug. 2 primary election.

Ketron was first elected to the state Senate in 2002 and has served as the GOP caucus leader since 2010.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0