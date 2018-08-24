Stocks rise as US, Mexico announce preliminary trade deal

VOL. 42 | NO. 34 | Friday, August 24, 2018

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks posted solid gains on Monday after the White House said it reached a preliminary agreement with Mexico on replacing NAFTA. The Nasdaq composite index topped 8,000 for the first time.

The trade deal is far from final and few details were made public during trading hours Monday, but investors were encouraged that the countries are working toward a resolution.

The U.S. still needs to reach an understanding with Canada, the third party in the accord and the second-largest trading partner for the U.S. Canada's NAFTA negotiator, Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland, is scheduled to fly to Washington Tuesday to try to restart talks.

Automakers, which would stand to benefit from warmer trade relations between the U.S. and Mexico, rose sharply. Major exporters including chemical and industrial companies rose, and so did banks and technology companies.

"Most of this year has been a series of potentially negative events on trade, setting up barriers to trade," said Craig Birk, chief investment officer for Personal Capital. "The market is welcoming anything that's the opposite."

Birk said investors were glad to get some good news on trade even though talks on a NAFTA replacement will likely continue beyond the Congressional elections this fall and into 2019.

The S&P 500 index climbed 22.05 points, or 0.8 percent, to 2,896.74. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 259.29 points, or 1 percent, to 26,049.64. The Nasdaq composite gained 71.92 points, or 0.9 percent, to 8,017.90. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks added 2.73 points, or 0.2 percent, to 1,728.41.

Among automakers, GM gained 4.8 percent to $37.69 and Ford rose 3.2 percent to $9.99.

Construction equipment maker Caterpillar rose 2.8 percent to $142.04 and chemicals maker DowDuPont gained 2.3 percent to $70.81.

Alphabet, Google's parent company, climbed 1.6 percent to $1,256.27. Online retailer Amazon rose 1.2 percent to $1,927.68.

Rising trade tensions are one reason the dollar has been climbing this year, and word that a revision of the NAFTA deal could be coming sent the dollar lower on Monday. The U.S. currency fell to 1.2965 Canadian dollars from 1.3029 late Friday and to 18.7338 Mexican pesos from 18.9249. The dollar also fell to 111.10 yen from 111.20 yen. The euro rose to $1.1680 from $1.1625.

The benchmark S&P 500 has risen for seven of the last eight weeks following strong corporate earnings and growing optimism the U.S. would work out its differences with several major trading partners. The S&P 500 is up 6.6 percent since the end of June, and, like the Nasdaq and Russell, it's trading at all-time highs.

Tesla fell 1.1 percent to $319.27 after CEO and top shareholder Elon Musk said over the weekend that the electric car maker will remain a publicly traded company. Musk wrote in a Friday blog post that he gave up on a plan to take the company private, partly because investors didn't support it.

Wall Street was stunned early this month when Musk tweeted that he had secured funding to take Tesla private, and while its stock jumped initially, investors remained skeptical. Musk said his proposal valued Tesla at $420 a share, and afterward the stock peaked at about $380 a share, close to an all-time high for Tesla but still well below the price he named.

Since then the stock has tumbled as it became clear Musk hadn't lined up funding for the deal. Now reports say regulators are looking into Musk's tweets, including whether he described the potential deal accurately, among other issues for Tesla.

Bond prices slipped. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.84 percent from 2.82 percent. The increase in interest rates helped financial companies, and Goldman Sachs rose 3.2 percent to $242.60.

Utilities and other high-dividend companies fell. Investors consider those big dividend payers an alternative to bonds, so they often sell them when yields start to rise.

Benchmark U.S. crude edged up 0.2 percent to $68.87 a barrel in the New York. Brent crude, which is used to price international oils, gained 0.5 percent to $76.21 a barrel in London.

Wholesale gasoline rose 0.6 percent to $2.09 a gallon. Heating oil added 0.6 percent to $2.21 a gallon. Natural gas fell 1.4 percent to $2.88 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,216 an ounce. Silver added 0.4 percent to $14.86 an ounce. Copper picked up 0.3 percent to $2.71.

European stocks rose after a major economic survey in Germany, the Ifo institute index, came in stronger than analysts expected. Germany's DAX rose 1.2 percent while the CAC 40 in France was 0.9 percent higher. British markets were closed for a summer bank holiday.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.9 percent and South Korea's Kospi rose 0.3 percent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng jumped 2.2 percent.

____

AP Markets Writer Marley Jay can be reached at http://twitter.com/MarleyJayAP His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/marley%20jay