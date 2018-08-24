Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 42 | NO. 34 | Friday, August 24, 2018

Audit of ex-mayor's affair doesn't quantify misspent funds

Updated 10:30AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — A city audit of former Nashville Mayor Megan Barry's affair with her police bodyguard does not reveal how much taxpayer money was used for overtime and out-of-town trips, but the auditor says he faced constraints in his work.

The Tennessean reports Metro Nashville Auditor Mark Swann says he didn't have access to relevant files from the district attorney or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Barry also declined an interview.

The audit report released Wednesday confirms former Sgt. Rob Forrest was paid by the city while conducting unrelated activities, and that Barry and Forrest violated city ethics standards related to theft. Both have pleaded guilty to theft. But the report also says the allegation that the pair used city funds for "exclusively personal" trips isn't substantiated.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0