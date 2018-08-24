VOL. 42 | NO. 34 | Friday, August 24, 2018

Gallatin Chamber Networking Power Lunch. Extend your network, build relationships and break bread with fellow members of the Chamber on the second and fourth Tuesdays of every month. The restaurant location varies from week to week. All attendees are responsible for the cost of their own meal. Foxland Southern Grill, 223 W. Main Street. Tuesday, 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Information: 452-4000

TUESDAY, AUG. 28

Countering the Threat of Mass Shooters

Increase your awareness and understanding of, and your ability to respond to this important issue. This seminar is intended for business & church leaders, administrators, educators, professionals, civil servants, parents and concerned citizens. Two sessions: 1:30-3 p.m. and 6-7 p.m. The program includes: Personal safety issues, real shooter responses, creating an emergency plan, how to survive and where do we go from here. Lead by Gary Turner, Director of Training, Sumner Gun & Supply. Fee: Free event. American Job Center, 1598 Green Lea Blvd. Limited seating. RSVP@eventbrite.com

THROUGH SEPT. 9

Shakespeare in the Park

Enjoy A Midsummer Night’s Dream at Centennial Park’s Bandshell each Thursday through Sunday, through Sept. 9. 6:30 p.m. pre-show entertainment with performance beginning at 7:30 p.m. Food and drink vendors open at 6 p.m. Free, but a $10 donation is suggested. Additional opportunity: Academy Park in Franklin, Sept. 13-16. Information

THROUGH SEPT. 16

County Fairs

Agricultural fairs are a tradition in Tennessee, and Middle Tennessee has plenty to choose from. Middle Tennessee fairs and dates include:

-- Aug. 28-Sept. 1: Maury County, 1018 Maury County Park, Columbia. www.maurycountyfair.com

-- Sept. 4-9: Dickson County, 1053 Hwy 47E, Dickson. www.dicksonfair.com

-- Sept. 7-16: Tennessee State Fair, 500 Wedgewood Avenue, Nashville. http://tnstatefair.org

THURSDAY, AUG. 30

Food truck gathering

Enjoy a gathering of up to 20 local food trucks parked along Deaderick Street between 4th Avenue North and 5th Avenue North every Thursday. The trucks serve lunch from 11 am to 2 pm. Information

AUG. 30-SEPT. 1

Live on the Green

Line-up for live music on the Public Square in downtown Nashville features The New Respects, Rival Sons, Savannah Conley, The Wild Feathers, Roots of a Rebellion and Dr. Dog on Thursday. All-day shows will close the 2018 edition on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1. VIP tickets available for $80, $150. Full artist line up and more

SATURDAY, SEPT. 1

First Saturday Art Crawl

Art galleries throughout downtown host receptions and art openings, presenting local and world-renowned artists and artwork. Admission: Free. Most galleries serve free wine and other refreshments. 6-9 p.m. Information

SEPT. 1-2

Mud Run Nashville

Two courses! 5K (3.1 mile) 18 plus obstacles. 10K (6.2) mile, 30+ obstacles. Both courses are Military Style Obstacle Course for runners 12 years and older. Runners under the age of 18 must have waiver signed by an adult and must be accompanied by an adult during the entire race. Running, mud running, 5K, 1 mile, 10k, and beginner races. Fees: $40 kids mud run, $80 for all other races. Tap Root Farm, 4099 Clovercroft Road, Franklin. Information

TUESDAY, SEPT. 4

Deals, Deals, Deals Focus Group

Find where investors find and sell deals, as well as the mechanics of various deals. 6:30 p.m. REIN Center, 4525 Harding Rd, Suite 200, Nashville. Information

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 5

Coffee & Connect

Gallatin Emerging Talent’s Mission is to unite local young professionals by empowering them to get inspired, connected and involved with like-minded people through the context of relationship. Govan’s Coffee Shop, 116 N. Water Ave. 7:30-8:30 a.m. First and third Wednesday of each month. Information

Williamson Chamber Leads Exchange

A facilitated, casual, members-only networking opportunity. Limited to 30 participants. Bring business cards, brochures and product samples to share with other participants. Lunch meeting option, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Williamson, Inc., 5005 Meridian Blvd, Suite #150. Lunch provided by Menu Maker Catering. Afternoon meeting off-site, The Heritage, 900 Heritage Way, Brentwood. 3:30-5 p.m. Registration required. This is a free, members-only event. Information

Chamber East Networking Coffee

Join business and community leaders in East Nashville for the Chamber East monthly networking coffee and community update. Topic: Health and Wellness. Guest speakers include the Governor’s Foundation on Health and Wellness, Metro Nashville Public Works, WeGo Public Transit, and businesses sharing their employee health and wellness practices/programs. East Nashville YMCA-Margaret Maddox Family, 2624 Gallatin Road, Nashville. 8:15-8:30 a.m. networking, 8:30-9:30 a.m. Registration is requested. Free for Chamber members, future members (3 or more visits): $20. Information: mwortendyke@nashvillechamber.com, www.nashvillechamber.com

THURSDAY, SEPT. 6

Member Orientation

Learn about member benefits and involvement opportunities from Chamber staff, as well as how your business plays a role in the Chamber’s mission of creating regional economic prosperity. Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, 211 Commerce Street, Suite 100. 11:30 a.m. registration, 11:50 a.m. program. Lunch provided. Fee: complimentary to new Chamber members. . Registration required. Information

NPT REPORTS TOWN HALL

NPT is hosting Youth & Violence: NPT Reports Town Hall, NPT’s Studio A. The public forum will discuss what is being done to address the public health crisis emerging around youth and violence, including violence experienced by or inflicted on young people. This event will be recorded for later broadcast. 6-8 p.m. NPT, Studio A, 161 Rains Ave. Fee: Free but RSVP required

SEPT. 7-9

Greek Festival

The 31st annual Nashville Greek Festival at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church features Greek-inspired food and drinks such as gyros, dolmades, moussaka, baklava, Greek coffee, Greek beer, My Big Fat Greek wine, and more. There will also be dancers, vendors, and live music each day. Admission is $3 and parking is free. Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Information

SATURDAY, SEPT. 8

Wine on the River

The “World Tour” theme will highlight beverages from various regions across the globe, including wine, beer and spirits. Food will be available for purchase from local restaurants. Live Music will be featured throughout the event. Fees: $59 and up. Information

MONDAY, SEPT. 10

REIN Event

Monthly Association Meeting. Featured speaker is Robyn Thompson, “The Queen of Rehab.” 5:30 p.m. Tech Hill Commons, 500 Interstate Blvd S, Suite 210, Nashville. Information, registration

SATURDAY, SEPT 15

VA Workshop For Veterans

Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) will host a couple’s workshop for Veterans at the Veterans Recovery Center, 260 Glenis Drive. The workshop will focus on improving communication to build stronger bonds, and is appropriate for couples who have been in a relationship for at least six months. Workshop topics will include recognizing strengths, managing and appreciating individual differences, handling emotional sensitivities from the past and managing stress as a team. Check-in will begin at 8 a.m., and the workshop should conclude by 5 p.m. Lunch will be provided. Seating is limited for this free event. Register before September 13.

SEPT. 15-16

REIN Event

2 Day Workshop with Robyn Thompson. Learn how to turn foreclosures, estate sales and unwanted houses into fast cash. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. each day. Tech Hill Commons, 500 Interstate Blvd S, Suite 210, Nashville. Fee: $37 member early registration, $47 member, and $97 guests. Information, registration

SUNDAY, SEPT. 16

Jazz on the Cumberland

This summer concert series is held once a month on Sundays May through November. Bring your blanket and lawn chairs to enjoy some of the best local, regional, and national jazz artists. There will be food trucks and concessions available at each concert, and $5 parking in Lot R of the LP Field. This is an alcohol-free event. 5:30-8 p.m. Cumberland Park, 592 1st Street. Information

Additional 2018 Dates: