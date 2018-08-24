Top Middle Tennessee commercial sales for July 2018

VOL. 42 | NO. 34 | Friday, August 24, 2018

Top commercial real estate sales, July 2018, for Davidson, Williamson, Rutherford, Wilson and Sumner counties, as compiled by Chandler Reports.

Davidson County

Address City Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Price 220, 230, 240 Great Circle Nashville 37228 7/27 BPAZ Holdings 6 LLC IC BP III Holdings XV LLC $21,120,332 431 Ocala Nashville 37211 7/20 Dandridge 2018 LP Dandridge II LP $12,912,100 810 Broadway Nashville 37203 7/23 BRP 810 Broadway LLC Broadway/Nashville LLC $11,360,000 530 Donelson Nashville 37214 7/17 530 Donelson LLC Donelson Inv LLC; Donelson Pike Rest Partners $11,100,000 475 Metroplex Nashville 37211 7/26 BPAZ Holdings 7 LLC IC BP III Holdings IX LLC $10,174,668 300, 308 10th Nashville 37203 7/2 AMG 810 Lea LLC MLG Prop LLC $9,500,000 1901 Church Nashville 37203 7/25 NP Church LLC Reynolds Tim $6,550,000 2400 21st Nashville 37212 7/25 Linden Row Residential LLC Catholic Diocese of Nashville $6,000,000 5001 Charlotte Nashville 37209 7/30 TT Holdings LLC NC&C Prop Gp $5,475,000 3200 Dickerson Nashville 37207 7/18 SRI Ganesha LLC Maverick Mgmt LLC $4,650,000 909 Hawkins Nashville 37203 7/2 Illume Nashville LLC Willcam Prop LLC $4,100,000 1309 Bell Antioch 37013 7/10 Y World Inv LLC Blue Dog Invs $3,950,000 615 Berry Nashville 37204 7/3 Sdnashville Real Estate Group LLC Breeden Jeanette; Breeden Phillip $3,300,000 1902 Dickerson Nashville 37207 7/5 Kane LLC Shree Dutt LLC $2,800,000 3004, 3010 Tuggle Nashville 37211 7/23 Pie LLC Whitson Mitchell D $2,400,000 533 Hickory Hills Whites Cr 37189 7/5 Fasthorse LLC Ervin Equipment Inc $2,000,000 819, 901 Russell Nashville 37206 7/13 819 Russell Partners LLC Life Church Int Inc $1,875,000 112 11th Nashville 37206 7/5 Charette Matthew D Knoble David G $1,700,000 910 Perimeter Nashville 37214 7/12 Madesh Hotels LLC Corporate Investors Partnership V LLC $1,533,200 244 Holt Hills Nashville 37211 7/24 Montgomery Nathan E; Montgomery Susan B Mangrum Barbara J; Mangrum Donald G $1,500,000 1003, 1011, 1013 44th Nashville 37209 7/19 Rsd 44th Avenue LLC Sudekum Capital LLC $1,350,000 111 Oak Valley Nashville 37207 7/13 Midtown Printing Inc Trust Fuqua James Gil Jr $1,280,000 799 Old Hickory Brentwood 37027 7/26 Tri Star Energy LLC Witherspoon Charles W Jr Estate $1,250,000 7945 River Fork Nashville 37221 7/16 Moore Homes LLC Groves Curtis; Groves Faith; White Aaron $1,210,000 223 OCEOLA AVE Nashville 37209 7/27 Baskin Capital LLC Brodbine Family Trust $1,150,000 610 Davidson Nashville 37213 7/5 MSR Realty LLC Cumberland Architectural Millwork Inc $1,100,000 1008 17th Nashville 37212 7/9 Kingsley Family Trust Catch This Music LLC $1,040,000 5581 New Hope Hermitage 37076 7/30 Mettle Group LLC Cornerstone Invs Inc $950,000 0 Briarville Madison 37115 7/2 Samaroo Development Group LLC Auburn Lane Partners Gp $855,000 507 Heather Nashville 37204 7/3 Entente LLC Afrakhteh Ardavan $850,000 2400 Antioch Antioch 37013 7/3 Kingdom Homes LLC Whitson Mitchell D $850,000 1143 Hunters, 3986 Dickerson Nashville 37207 7/23 Fvag LLC Watson Thomas G; Watson Jaqueline A $850,000 1801, 1807 Underwood Nashville 37208 7/3 Mosad Medhat; Nemr Mena; Sadek Mina Al-Ikaby Najah $850,000 918 Main Nashville 37206 7/13 Shville Dunn LLC M&S Assoc $840,000 210, 214 Main Gdlttsvlle 37072 7/17 Reeder Enterprises Inc Garrett GG Jr; Garrett Mary C $750,000 518 Heather Nashville 37204 7/24 Dale & Associates Inc Smith Jeanie; Smith Troy $725,000 7984 Coley Davis Nashville 37221 7/5 Armour Trust LLC Bacon Richard $719,000 245, 247, 249 Hermitage Nashville 37210 7/16 Siya Hospitality LLC Wall Donald E; Wall Margaret A $665,000 2207 Pennington Bend Nashville 37214 7/31 Patel Bhavika; Patel Kushal Pennington Bend Partners One $635,000 1015 6th Nashville 37207 7/19 Oshea Colin John Obrien; Oshea Erin Maurer Rodriguez Benjamin W; Rodriguez Karley J $601,000 3415 Benham Nashville 37215 7/31 Potter Brothers Const LLC Rasbury Susan J; Rasberry Susan J $595,000 426 Iris Nashville 37204 7/17 Trace Const Inc Myatt Faye Swindle $490,000 6499 Clarksville Joelton 37080 7/20 Lambert Andrea K; Lambert Frank W Carpenter Kathy; Rollins Karen $450,000 2502, 2504 Trevecca Nashville 37206 7/5 Trevecca Avenue Holdings LLC Gleaves John; Hussey Paul D $400,000 4401 Nolensville Nashville 37211 7/3 Balafkandeh Ebrahim Pratt Linda C $400,000 2135 Antioch Antioch 37013 7/17 Salih Hashim Jabbar Allstate Auto Sales & Services; American Dream Dev Inc; Kokoye Drau $400,000 4000 Brick Church Nashville 37207 7/31 Bullock Jeffery L 12 Stones Dev Corp $381,000 226 Duke Nashville 37207 7/3 Crema LLC Schoenenberger Karl; Schoenenberger Marika $375,000 4001 Gallatin Nashville 37216 7/13 Brown Ronald Carleton McMullin Trust; Beth B McMullin Share I Trust $365,000 0 Charlotte Nashville 37209 7/31 Doherty Neal Ferguson; Snyder William Francis Shaw James William Jr $333,000 600 12th Nashville 37203 7/17 Peters Coleman Daley; Peters Eugene Edward Johnson Darla J; Johnson Scott B $330,000 8330 Riley Adcock Joelton 37080 7/3 Kister Edward P III; Kister Sharon R Pritchett Donna D; Pritchett James A $320,000 0 Dickerson Gdlttsvlle 37072 7/25 Atlanta Inv Team LLC Hix Fred; Wilkes Terry E; Ray Chad M $275,000 0 Glastonbury Nashville 37217 7/12 C&S Prop Tn LLC Spartan Real Estate Services LLC $270,000 2601 Eugenia Nashville 37211 7/2 Five Star Custom Foods Ltd Burrell Brenda D; Burrell Edward H $250,000 1900 Richard Jones Nashville 37215 7/3 Primrose Emily Anne Hallberg Whitney J $223,500 1308 Gallatin Nashville 37206 7/27 525 Group LLC Echo Const LLC $210,000 296, 298 Cedarcreek Nashville 37211 7/17 Chen Minhul; Chen Shao Chai Bell Anthony; Bell Staci J $189,975 4425 Westlawn Nashville 37209 7/26 Metsker Matthew David Floyd David A Jr $185,000 5916 Morrow Nashville 37209 7/13 5916 Morrow Holding Co LLC Hr Prop of Tn Gp $175,000 316 Riverside Nashville 37206 7/9 Chester Partnership Gp Plr Prop LLC $168,550 360 Clearwater Nashville 37217 7/5 Colvin Dennis N Wright David; Wright Sharon $160,000 65 Baker Station Gdlttsvlle 37072 7/2 Rivers Deborah Ruth; Rivers Joseph Aaron Robison Martha C $150,000 1306 Dickerson Gdlttsvlle 37072 7/31 Nevill Jason Lance; Tilley Kristine Elizabeth Mitchell Wallace $141,900 0 Glastonbury Nashville 37217 7/12 Spartan Real Estate Services LLC Needle Jacqueline Finkelstein; Raskin Asset Management LP; Goldman Jacqueline $135,000 2835 Lake Forest Nashville 37217 7/19 Guadalupe Pedro Gomez Rodriguez Gustavo $132,000

Williamson County

Address City Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Price Ladd Park Sec 38 Franklin 37067 7/17 Jones Company of TN LLC TNF Invs G P $3,912,500 5120 Maryland Brentwood 37027 7/12 Capstar Bank First TN Bank $3,700,000 1702 Old Hillsboro Franklin 37069 7/16 Hall Haskall J; Hall Wilma J Mitchell Edith C; Mitchell William O Jr $3,600,000 5821 Old 96 Franklin 37064 7/23 LFP LLC Milton Elizabeth; Milton Robert A $3,075,000 2097 Wilson Franklin 37067 7/23 Meeting of The Rivers LLC Thompson Melvin Inv Trust II $2,312,000 0 Carothers Franklin 37067 7/5 Crescent Communities II LLC Crescent Communities LLC $2,300,000 0 Wilson Franklin 37067 7/2 Mizell Jody; Mizell Troy Lovier John W; Lovier Lindalu $1,700,000 4108 Trinity Franklin 37067 7/20 Bellah Family Trust Chesnut Enterprises LLC $1,587,500 2497 Goose Creek Franklin 37064 7/27 Mercyme Inc Benson Mark J; Marshall Sarah S $1,477,000 Pratt Franklin 37064 7/3 MDW LLC Evergreen Homes LLC $1,350,000 0 Main Spring Hill 37179 7/30 Buckner Road Townhomes LLC Sherling Randolph R And Virginia B Trust $1,250,000 621 Bradley Franklin 37067 7/13 DJL LLC Carbine Dev Company; Carbine James $1,150,000 126 Wilson Pike Brentwood 37027 7/9 Soheean Inc Davis Mark Ray; Young Charles Wayne $1,050,000 3340 Sweeney Hollow Franklin 37064 7/6 Craige Frank Burton Iv; Craige Rachel Oxford Fields Orville F; Fields Patricia M $1,000,000 7887 Oscar Green Primm Spr 38476 7/18 Barton Adam R Pierce Family Trust 2016 $935,000 7950 Fisher Primm Spr 38476 7/23 Soukup Charles J Barnhill Betty Revocable Trust; Melvin Sharon Ann; Owens Larry Irrevocable Trust; Striepling Donna Gale $863,440 194 Berry Farms Town Franklin 37064 7/16 CFT NV Dev LLC Berry Tyler IV And Avalyn Berry Swain Rural Plains Partnership; Berry Tyler IV Rural Plains Partnership; BNB WCO Inv LLC; Rural Plains Part; Swain Avalyn Berry Family Partnership $850,000 7845 Lampley Primm Spr 38476 7/3 Smith Jason F; Smith Samantha J Unger Farm LLC $580,000 0 Lewisburg Franklin 37064 7/30 Johnson Russell Kent Henson Willis E $470,000 3009 Old Hillsboro Franklin 37064 7/3 Sunnydale Farms LLC Thornton Ava L; Thornton James N $468,900 159 Acton Franklin 37064 7/16 Ballard William M Welling Corporation $450,000 0 Pinewood Franklin 37064 7/24 Underwood Amanda; Underwood Bradley Crews C E Jr Cc Trust $410,000 4100 Natchez Ridge Pvt Franklin 37064 7/12 Asmus Nancy Mabry; Asmus Warren Ralph King Robert L $245,000 4259 Old Hillsboro Franklin 37064 7/11 Inman Sandra Dean Inman Family Trust $201,500 7238 Haley Industrial Nolnsville 37135 7/16 M&A Rental Prop; Marino Angela R; Parchman Mike Parchman Mike $187,500 8632 Taliaferro Eagleville 37060 7/18 Burk Katheryn Marie; Burk Sean Patrick Abdon Charles; Abdon Yvonne $163,750 5 Liberty Fairview 37062 7/9 Boulton Mary; Boulton Steve Fairview Prop LLC $135,000

Rutherford County

Address City Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Price 2573, 2631 Highwood Smyrna 37167 7/25 Ahp Real 3 Nashville 2631 Spv LLC Summit Hospitality VIII LLC $19,000,000 0 Medical Center M'boro 37129 7/13 Vintage Gateway Owner LLC North Church LLC $3,780,355 5770 Franklin M'boro 37128 7/18 Veterans Partnership Martin Henry G; Veterans Commons G P $1,925,000 Shores M'boro 37128 7/18 Horton Dr Inc Reo Funding Solutions III LLC $1,560,000 2675 Highwood Smyrna 37167 7/3 Shreibman Amnon Oreof 2017 Ruby LLC $1,500,000 1340 Broad M'boro 37129 7/2 Bfg Partnership; Blanton Anna K; Blanton Marvin G Josan LLC $952,000 Northfield M'boro 37130 7/6 Kashani Khosro Murfreesboro Comm Prop LLC $900,000 1423 Kensington Square M'boro 37130 7/27 Domestic Violence Program Inc Smith Regina G Wiser; Wiser Regina G $842,500 1809 Memorial M'boro 37129 7/25 Nourish Food Bank; Smyrna-Lavergne Food Bank Reeves W Shane $780,000 3240 Cripple Creek Readyville 37149 7/9 Elliott Chandra; Elliott John Naylor Dorothy Marie $772,200 Sharpsville M'boro 37130 7/2 Nemeth Lucas; Nemeth Molly Posey Leonard B Estate; Posey Leonard Estate $740,124 346 Main M'boro 37130 7/3 Erwin Chris Scott; Erwin Rachel Elizabeth Becker David E; Becker Julie A $674,300 7907 Christiana Fosterville Christiana 37037 7/23 Thomas Bruce; Thomas Kristy Carver Sara; Carver Travis $602,500 4075 Luke M'boro 37128 7/27 Cd Development LLC Kirk Deborah S; Swanson Dev LP $597,829 8912 Leanna Central Valley M'boro 37129 7/2 Depasquale Michael A; Depasquale Rhonda J Seabolt James; Seabolt Katherine $550,000 1416 Walnut Grove Christiana 37037 7/25 Ayers Stephen D Barber Terry W; Barber Volney S Estate $493,977 1141 Walnut Grove Christiana 37037 7/17 Warner Davis L; Warner Taylor D Hunter Cinthia M; Hunter William S $481,000 Luke M'boro 37129 7/9 Revo Group Inc The Kirk Deborah S; Swanson Dev L P $454,766 Warrior M'boro 37128 7/20 JJD LLC Middle TN Development Partners LLC $450,000 Off Dismal Hollow Rd Christiana 37037 7/9 Swanson Dev L P Turner Brittany Mayfield; Turner Merreall Iv $425,000 5067 Wayside Christiana 37037 7/3 Centennial Const LLC; Sullivan Roofing Siding & Cont Inc Herndon Katherine W; Herndon Tyler W $420,000 1207 Wenlon M'boro 37130 7/10 Brownlow Allison C; Brownlow Derwin Anthony II Peyton Prop LLC $370,000 103 Peyton Smyrna 37167 7/30 Sayasack Lang And Lay Living Trust The Mejia Yazmin; Paz Yazmin M $365,570 1621 Middle Tennessee M'boro 37130 7/26 Abuqayas Mousa Firstbank $360,000 14447 Manchester Christiana 37037 7/5 Lewis Herbert Ernest; Mittler Diane Davis Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC $327,500 1001 Riviera M'boro 37130 7/16 Flores Rafael Gonzalez Rannoch Inv Revocable Trust $325,000 588 Weeks M'boro 37127 7/25 Eanes Laura H; Lackey Joshua D Rollins Barbara Ann $275,000 433, 435 Westgate M'boro 37128 7/20 LAC Invs LLC Bachman Amy; Bachman Jacob $260,000 197 Enon Springs Smyrna 37167 7/19 Stevron LLC Greenway Gina Lee $260,000 402 Uptown M'boro 37129 7/2 Kag Holdings LLC Getz Keith $242,404 Sharpsville M'boro 37130 7/5 Kelton Andrea; Kelton Rhett Posey Eldridge D Executor; Posey Leonard B Estate $203,665 Twin Oak M'boro 37130 7/25 Rutherford County Area Habitat For Humanity Inc Bowman J Mitchell Jr $201,825 3194 Browns Mill Lascassas 37085 7/3 Edwards Amy; Edwards Chad Lee Rains Teresa $195,000 504 Mason Tucker Smyrna 37167 7/19 Anderson Lauren; Campbell Austin Hudgins Michael T $194,000 206 Fortress M'boro 37128 7/2 Mt Mgmt LLC Swanson Dev L P $189,900 1303 Kittrell Halls Hill Readyville 37149 7/6 Carroll Doris June Mulvaney Gerald E Jr $175,000 3969 Cranor M'boro 37130 7/2 Djordjevic Michelle A West Gary W; West Melinda C $170,400 284 Meigs M'boro 37128 7/27 Papic Stephen J Minter Lauren $160,000 514 Old Nashville La Vergne 37086 7/2 Aleshaa Rafik; Youssef George D&R Homes; Tansil Danny; Wilkerson Ronnie $160,000 Puckett M'boro 37128 7/12 Hamby Melanie Redmon; Hamby William Franklin Batey Thomas A $150,000 2855 Taylor Eagleville 37060 7/3 Acevedo Lindsay Greer Sharon $150,000 5011 Rocky Glade Eagleville 37060 7/23 Southerland Cheryl; Southerland Tony Jennings Mark A; Jennings Patricia A $146,000 Rockdale Fellowship Mt Juliet 37122 7/2 Thompson Dee D; Tompson Arthur R Franklin Kimberly R; Franklin Timothy A $145,000 1 Cripple Creek Readyville 37149 7/19 Mitchell Robert; Mitchell Sharon Tanner Manivone $140,000 1817 Ragland M'boro 37130 7/17 Robinson Ray Ayer Amy R; Riddle James D $130,000 Mankin McKnight M'boro 37127 7/9 Austin Doug Jay Barrett Jason Seth $129,900 Sharpsville M'boro 37130 7/5 Vaughn Kelton James; Vaughn Margaret A Posey Leonard B Estate $109,065 3162 Kittrell Halls Hill Readyville 37149 7/2 Alamilla Alicia; Alamilla Gabriel E Hughes Franklin David $109,000 Walnut Grove Christiana 37037 7/25 Justice Jessica B Barbar Volney S Estate; Barber Terry W $107,415 1416 Walnut Grove Christiana 37037 7/25 Catron Brian; Catron Diane Barber Terry W; Barber Volney S Estate $103,477 Walnut Grove Christiana 37037 7/24 Moore Gary L; Moore Martha J Barber Terry W; Barber Volney S Estate; Barber Willard J Estate $101,178

Sumner County

Address City Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Price 109 Kirby Portland 37148 7/11 Roib Kirby LLC Quest Iv Limited Partnership $5,762,500 471 Main Gallatin 37066 7/5 Riverstone Invs LLC South Westland Partners $3,450,000 584 Nashville Gallatin 37066 7/23 Franklin Funeral Homes LLC Alexander Funeral Home Trust; Troutt Inv Co LLC $2,000,000 Nathan Forest Hndrsnvlle 37075 7/3 Friends of Indian Lake Peninsula Destiny Real Estate Ventures LLC $1,000,000 1129 Louisville Gdlttsvlle 37072 7/6 ANA Prop LLC Johnson James David; Johnson Yvonne L $875,000 447 Broadway Gallatin 37066 7/24 Oreilly Automotive Stores Inc Kemp Sonya T; Kemp Ted A $500,000 Alexanders Gallatin 37066 7/12 Patel Usha N Martin Methodist College $450,000 940 Corinth Portland 37148 7/2 Ide Katherine A Nazarenus Lisa; Nazarenus Thomas W $329,000 1342 Fowler Ford Portland 37148 7/9 Hurley Christopher S; Hurley Heather C Ashe Joseph Ronald; Ashe Rita F $310,000 Clearview Cottontwn 37048 7/3 Bradley Jerry W Bradley Larry E; Bradley Nancy A $300,000 Goshentown Hndrsnvlle 37075 7/17 Fuentes Javier Deanna J Newport Living Trust; Newport Donald L $169,000 Mount Vernon Bethpage 37022 7/5 Wilson Andrew T Bream Dena Marie; Bream Jeffrey $167,500 2120 Mount Vernon Bethpage 37022 7/16 Waterhouse Theodore M Bream Dena Marie; Bream Jeffrey $150,000 2028 Shell Hndrsnvlle 37075 7/19 Indermuehle Debbie L; Indermuehle Scott W Garrett Helen Lorine $147,000 2035 Liberty Gallatin 37066 7/11 East Alan E; East Sarah L Byrd William G Jr; Miller Michael A $145,000 Goshentown Hndrsnvlle 37075 7/17 Clements George S; Clements Misty C Deanna J Newport Living Trust; Newport Donald L $142,000 783 Douglas Bend Gallatin 37066 7/3 Hart John Christopher; Hart Tara Holacin Shumate Shirley A $135,000 1096B Johnny Spears Wstmorlnd 37186 7/25 Leath John A; Leath Kristen Banfield Deborah L; Banfield Earl L $127,000 523B Hollis Chapel Portland 37148 7/10 Bourland Elizabeth S; Bourland William H Morelli Joseph A; Morelli Sharon A $125,000 496 Womack Portland 37148 7/18 Ryman Donald Ray Kathy Andrews Living Trust; Lloyd Andrews Living Trust $124,000 183 Parker Portland 37148 7/26 Templeton Chandra Michelle Anderson Donna; Fleming Cledith J Estate $112,000 293 Dave Beasley Wstmorlnd 37186 7/16 Glessner T Alan Rogers Daniel Chad; Rogers Diana Blake $100,000 1104 Keen Hollow Wstmorlnd 37186 7/27 Maze Johnny Morgan; Maze Rebekah Ellen Groves Lyda $100,000

